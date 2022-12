Sitting can be really, really bad for your health. As part of the Be Well: Heart Health series, health reporter Marlene Harris-Taylor helps lead a discussion about the dangers of too much chair time and why we all should be moving more.



Guests:

Marlene Harris-Taylor, Be Well Health Reporter, ideastream

Haitham Ahmed, MD, Preventative Cardiologist, Cleveland Clinic

Joe DiRocco, Regional President Northeast Ohio, Fifth Third Bank