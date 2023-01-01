Groundbreaking New Podcast Coming Soon from Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media has teamed up with Evergreen Podcasts to produce Living for We, a brand new podcast series.

This groundbreaking podcast is part of the Connecting the Dots between Race and Health project and addresses livability metrics and recent findings surrounding the health and wellness challenges faced by Black women in Northeast Ohio. In 2020, a CityLab Study ranked Cleveland last and named it the least livable city for Black Women.

Our first episode drops March 2023.

Connecting the Dots with Listeners

The podcast takes its inspiration from that Pittsburgh study and from the “Project Noir” survey, which was published by Bethany Studenic and Chineye Nkemere. The survey captures the feedback of over 450 Black women within the Cleveland area providing accounts of frustration, isolation, marginalization, and discrimination, within the workplace, healthcare facilities, and the education sector.

“I’m so proud that we are sharing the unfiltered voices and perspectives of Black women in Cleveland from their lived experiences," says Host Marlene Harris-Taylor.

“We have some well-known guests, including Samaria Rice – the mother of Tamir Rice, and Ayesha Bell Hardaway – Case Western Reserve professor and interim monitor overseeing Cleveland police reform. There are also many other women, from all walks of life, who share their unique experiences about the education, health, and business sectors in Cleveland and what Black women must do to navigate these spaces.”