Living for We: Season 2 resources

In the Cleveland area, and in cities across the country, teens and young adults are victims of gun violence. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for Black teenagers and young adults.

How can we come together and start Living For We to decrease the violence? This is more than a podcast, it's a mental health resource for communities tired of chaos and ready for peace. Here are some ways to help you keep ya head up!

Resources

Suicide Prevention Hotline

Call 988 if you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm, suicide, or need any other mental health support.

At the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, we understand that life's challenges can sometimes be difficult. Whether you're facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, our caring counselors are here for you. You are not alone.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline) is a leader in suicide prevention and mental health crisis care. The 988 Lifeline, known originally as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, launched on January 1, 2005 with funding from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Ghetto Therapy

Ghetto Therapy™ provides free public therapy sessions for all age groups. Therapy sessions include a healthy dinner, facilitated discussions by guest speakers and exposure to different forms of therapy including reiki, sound, art, meditation, yoga and foot detox. Ghetto Therapy is held on the second Wednesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cleveland Peacemakers

Cleveland Peacemakers, Inc. is dedicated to saving lives and creating safer communities by directly engaging young people at the highest risk of gun violence. They offer court advocacy, hospital-based interventions, employment opportunities and mental health services, while deploying credible messengers to mediate conflicts, respond to crises and guide youth towards critical resources that promote long-term stability and a brighter future.

Self Care for Black Men (Book)

In Self-Care for Black Men, a book from licensed therapist Jor-El Caraballo, you will find practical answers to your questions. This book contains self-care strategies that address some of the most common issues Black men face, such as dealing with racism, navigating prejudice in the workplace, managing romantic relationships and working through intergenerational trauma.

Young Christian Professionals

“We preach Jesus. And make leaders in the trenches.

Leadership is the answer. Christ did it! Our eight-week curriculum is designed to build character and prepare men and women for the workplace or owning their own business. Our facilitators enter into halfway houses, prisons, juvenile institutions, jails and reentry court ready to change lives. Not only do we aim to prevent recidivism, but we build individuals up where they will shine wherever God places them!”

Visit their website here.

New Era Cleveland

New Era Cleveland's focus is creating a pipeline to care that reduces barriers and brings desired services to the doors of the people. The core of New Era Cleveland is to influence self-empowerment through knowledge of self, creative self-expression and more. They conduct intake at the doors and connect to grassroots and staple organizations within their community.

Ginn Academy

Imagine attending Ohio’s only all-male public academy, a high school where you start each day in a morning session of encouragement and accountability, and where there are mentors on call 24-7.

This is a progressive, but disciplined academy with dual enrollment at Cuyahoga Community College and Cleveland State University, where a partnership with HealthCorps provides nutritional support for each student, and where renowned speakers such as educator and author Stedman Graham appear regularly. Learn more about Ginn Academy here.

Safe Passages Program

MyCom teamed up with community partners and Cleveland Metropolitan School District to enhance the district’s Stay Safe & Aware campaign with the Safe Passage Project. The model promotes grassroots level relationship building, which is critical to prevention in schools. The presence of the Safe Passages team members is to be preventative versus reactionary; they are not there to replace security officers, but instead to serve as motivators to keep moving to the school house and once there, go to class and be engaged. By providing consistent faces and safe spaces, relationships are fostered and the school community is enhanced.

The Bodies Keep Coming (Book)

In raw and intimate detail, trauma surgeon Dr. Brian H. Williams narrates not only the events of the night that thrust him into the national spotlight, but his grief and anger as a Black doctor on the front lines of trauma care. In this deeply personal memoir, Williams diagnoses the roots of the violence that plagues us all.

Dr. Brian H. Williams is an Air Force veteran, trauma surgeon, former congressional health policy advisor, and recent candidate for U.S. Congress in Dallas. As a frontline clinician, medical educator, and bestselling author, Dr. Williams is a nationally recognized leader in using public policy to prevent gun violence, create health equity and promote racial justice.

You can find The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal here.

Anti-Fragility Program

The Antifragility Initiative (AI) is a holistic, person-centered pediatric Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP) serving youth and families in the Greater Cleveland area. The program equips and empowers children, adolescents and families with healing, restoration and growth following an incident of violent injury. The AI is centered on the premise that children and families who have experienced major trauma due to violence benefit greatly from coordinated support as they begin to heal and reorder their lives.

ACES (Achievement through Community Education & Support)

ACES is a fun-focused student mentoring program helping 8th-12th graders within Lorain County to navigate challenges and barriers detrimental to their academic, social, emotional and career growth.

Students are supported as needed during and after school, evenings and on weekends. ACES also manages a chat room ensuring support is always available to students. Their program runs year-round. Apply here.

Moms Demand Action

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

In an average year, 1,602 people die and 3,753 people are wounded by guns in Ohio. Gun violence costs Ohio $22.3 billion each year, of which $493.7 million is paid by taxpayers. Learn more about gun violence in Ohio here.

Students Demand Action

“We’re young activists committed to ending gun violence in our communities.

We’ve grown up in the midst of America’s gun violence crisis. In fact, we’ve been called the ‘school shooting generation.’ Now we’re rising up and organizing in our high schools, colleges and communities across the country to demand action to end gun violence.’

Learn more about Students Demand Action here.

Jerome Cash

“As a Licensed Professional Counselor, I am here to support, listen and create a safe, warm and non-judgmental environment.

In life, we experience difficult times when we need someone to be an ear and listen, and there are times when our family and friends don't fully understand our situation and affliction. My passion is to empower adolescents and adults who struggle with anxiety, depression, trauma and autism. By collaborating with individuals, couples, groups and families, clients can achieve their most significant potential while maintaining a healthy, happy lifestyle.”

Jerome serves the Cleveland area, and can be found here, or on Instagram @favblktherapist.

Peel Dem Layers Back

The mission of Peel Dem Layers Back is to educate, empower and equip Black men and boys with essential tools necessary to live a mentally healthy life through healing hang-outs and cultural artistic expression, while representing hip-hop culture.

Project Lift

Project Lift is creating a safe space for Black teens, adults and fathers to re-imagine the possibilities through social justice and prevention advocacy that builds resilience while empowering them to be transformative members of society.

Project LIFT promotes equality and economic growth by championing the upliftment of Black men, providing them with behavioral health and prevention services, resources, training, workshops and tools to help them thrive.

The Losing of a Chosen Generation (Book)

Long-time community activist Stephen Muhammad presents The Losing of a Chosen Generation as a "boots on the ground" look into the divine value of Black lives through the lens of scripture, popular culture and American politics. It goes beyond the popular rhetoric of the day and challenges the reader to explore the question, "Yes, Black Lives Matter... but to whom?"

Serving Our Streets

The SOS Violence Intervention Initiative aims to reduce violence using disease control and behavior change methods through detecting and interrupting potentially violent situations, identify and change the thinking and behavior of the highest risk transmitters, and changing group norms that support and perpetuate the use of violence.

Edwins

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is an organization that offers formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries and a support network necessary for long-term success.

Located in Cleveland, Ohio and founded by Brandon Chrostowski in 2007, the driving principle behind the organization is that every human being, regardless of their past, has a right to a fair and equal future. In 2011, Culinary Club classes began at Grafton Correctional Institution, and shortly after, EDWINS Restaurant opened on Nov. 1, 2013.

While enrolled in the program, EDWINS students are equipped with intensive training and hands-on work experience. They are also provided with free housing, legal services, basic medical care, clothing, job coaching, literacy programs and more at the Second Chance Life Skills Center.

Apply to the program here.

Living For We: Season 2

This season on Living For We, the focus is on Black men and the community leaders who are working to reverse the cycle of violence and retaliation. We will talk with people who are navigating streets where gun violence is normalized – often feeling like they have a target on their back. We’ll hear from teens who face metal detectors at school, police presence in the hallways, and shootings at football games. We will listen to people fighting for their children and their communities, putting in work to uplift their neighborhoods and create meaningful change. Follow along by subscribing to Living For We: Keep Ya Head Up wherever you get your podcasts, and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

