What projects will Akron fund in 2026? Residents give input on capital budget

Akron’s planning department is getting feedback from residents as officials work on a new capital budget.

They’re also educating the community about tough choices that have to be made, said Akron Director of Planning Kyle Julien.

“There’s a good chunk of the capital budget every year that is not really at our discretion,” Julien said.

That includes funding for projects like stormwater renovations, which are mandated under an ongoing federal consent decree to improve the city's sewer infrastructure, Julien said.

The capital budget is made up of long-term investments and growth, while the city’s operating budget, which will come out later, is more focused on day-to-day expenditures like salaries and utilities. Capital projects are funded by various city, state, federal and regional sources.

City officials held two community conversations about the capital budget earlier this month and are giving presentations in several ward meetings in the coming weeks, Julien said.

What investments do residents want?

Residents have told city officials they want equitable investment in Akron’s community centers, after the city recently used federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for renovating and rebuilding select recreation centers and pools, he said.

The city spent $10 million for the Reservoir Park Community Center and Pool and nearly $12 million for the Ed Davis Community Center, according to officials.

ARPA appropriations ended last year, Julien said.

“We did not get to every community center,” Julien said. “There are still significant investments that are needed in our parks.”

The administration is focused on maintaining balance in 2026 – upgrading community spaces when possible, while also making sure roads, sewers and other infrastructure projects are funded, Julien said.

“Is a dollar spent on parks more important than a dollar spent on replacing an aging ambulance?” Julien said. “That’s really apples, oranges and cherries, but that’s what the capital budget is all about.”

He anticipates park improvements will still be included in the capital budget, although not at the same level of investment that ARPA was able to provide.

“What we’re looking at is … how can we make investments in existing facilities in order to extend their useful life, to make sure they’re functioning well, and then upgrade those facilities where is possible,” Julien added.

Housing is another concern he's heard from residents.

The city receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year to address housing and homelessness. The Summit County Continuum of Care, a consortium of county agencies, also uses federal funding for these projects.

There is some uncertainty over these annual dollars due to ongoing federal funding cuts, Julien said.

“We’re evaluating what our options are all the time,” Julien said.

The city received some funding from HUD’s ARPA allocation that they plan to use for new affordable housing and services for people at risk of homelessness next year, he added.

“We’re working on getting [a request for proposals] produced so we can get that out on the street,” Julien said, “And that an organization that can provide not only the housing but the wraparound services can then use that as leverage and go get other funds.”

Planning officials are looking for more public feedback in the coming weeks, and they meet weekly with individual city departments to discuss the budget, he said.

They will introduce a proposed budget to city council before the end of the year. According to the city charter, council must approve it by the end of February.