Lauren Welch appointed as Cleveland's newest downtown council member

Cleveland's newest city council member, Lauren Welch, is no stranger to Cleveland politics. With years of experience in community advocacy and leadership positions on boards like the Greater Cleveland Rapid Transit Authority, she's "humbled and honored" by her ascent to public office.

"I have a deep passion and heart for our city and its residents because I am one, and so to be able to be in this seat making decisions that impact them every day, advocating for them... I don't take that lightly," Welch said.

Welch was appointed to council on Monday by her new colleagues, replacing longtime Ward 3 council member Kerry McCormack, who announced last month he was resigning for a job with Flock Safety, a technology security camera company.

As many outgoing council members do, McCormack named a successor to finish his term.

"When [Welch] says she's a daughter of Ward 3, she means it quite literally," McCormack said. "She's a rising star in Cleveland...she's got a long list of accomplishments and associations, so I'm really excited to see her finish out the term."

Welch is the first Black woman to serve Ward 3, which includes Ohio City, Tremont, Downtown and the Stockyards neighborhoods.

Welch is a lifelong Clevelander. She grew up in Ohio City, attended Cleveland Metropolitan Schools and now lives downtown. She most recently served as the interim communications director for Say Yes Cleveland, a nonprofit that provides college scholarships for Cleveland students. She'll take a leave of absence from that role over the next several months.

McCormack, who served downtown and the near West neighborhoods for nearly a decade, announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Ward 3 Councilperson Kerry McCormack sits in City Council meeting listening to budgetary concerns.

In years past, council members who resigned would often nominate a successor, giving that person an advantage of running as an incumbent in upcoming elections. But Welch is not running for his vacant seat in the fall, a move he said was intended to clear the path for a newcomer.

That race will be between attorneys Austin Davis and Mohammad Faraj in the new Ward 7 after redistricting, which will include Ohio City, Tremont, the Flats and parts of Detroit-Shoreway.