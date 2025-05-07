Ohio native taking part in conclave to elect new pope

An Ohio native is one of the select few people meeting in the conclave this week in Vatican City to elect a new Pope.

Pope Benedict XVI named Daniel DiNardo a cardinal in 2007.

DiNardo, who was born in Steubenville in 1949, is now one of 135 cardinals eligible to elect one of their own to become the next leader of the Catholic Church.

He served as a priest in Pennsylvania, Iowa and retired as an Archbishop in Texas earlier this year, according to the Vatican.

DiNardo participated in the last conclave to elect Pope Francis, the Vatican said. Now, at 75, he's once again behind closed doors at the Sistine Chapel and is ready, as he recently told a Houston TV station.

"I'm retired, but I'm not 80," DiNardo told CW39 in Houston last month. "You can be in a conclave until you're 80 years old.

