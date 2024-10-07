Cleveland City Council introduces legislation to tackle street takeovers after 'outrageous' weekend

Cleveland City Council introduced legislation to address street takeovers a week after large crowds gathered for stunt driving, shot off fireworks and created other disturbances that shut down nearly 20 streets across the city and at least one highway.

The ordinance will increase penalties for street takeovers and more clearly and legally define terms like “street racing” and “drifting." It would also make "vehicle components," like steering wheels, tires and mufflers, subject to search and seizure.

"When people can come in from all over, threaten our citizens and take over and attempt to set fires in the streets; I mean, come on. This is absolutely outrageous," said Councilmember Mike Polensek, who chairs the public safety committee. "I've been here longer than anyone else. I have never, ever witnessed anything like this before. This is outrageous. And we've got to put an end to it."

Polensek and the rest of the public safety committee met with members of the Cleveland Division of Police last week, where council members expressed frustration with police response to the takeovers that included West 25th Street and Lorain; East 185th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and at East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Even with laws on the books, council members at a Monday meeting said they're concerned about enforcement at a time when the city has more than 230 open police officer positions.

"[The police] allowed it to escalate to a level where they don’t even have the capacity to address it anymore," said Council Member Jasmin Santana. "I don’t think they’re going to be able to handle it."

Council does not have oversight of the police department, but members said they consistently hear safety — or perceived safety — is a chief concern among residents, even as crime is down 13% this summer compared to the last three years. Some members want to ramp up pressure on the mayor's office to prioritize police recruitment — which Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration say they have and are continuing to do.

"At the end of the day, it's up to [the Cleveland Division of Police] to enforce the laws in this city because if not, you're going to have chaos," Polensek said.

The city’s law would closely mirror a state law that goes into effect this month that bans and penalizes takeovers and stunt driving.

At their Monday meeting, Cleveland City Council members also voted to establish four hours of paid time off for eligible, non-union, full- and part-time employees to vote on the general election day.