Richland County preparing for impact of Intel's Central Ohio facility

Richland County is preparing for potential employment and housing impacts from Intel’s $20 billion manufacturing facility in Licking County.

The facility will produce semiconductors, with construction projected to continue through 2027, five years after the project's groundbreaking. Intel has received $600 million in onshoring grants from the state and is under contract to deliver on job creation and investment commitments by 2028.

The company has also received federal funding through the CHIPS and Science Act. The project is expected to be the single largest private sector investment in state history, creating 3,000 long term positions. Despite a recent announcement that Intel will cut 15% of its workforce in a global restructuring, the company has said it will move forward with expansion plans.

Richland County's Regional Planning Commission is analyzing results from a recent community survey and asking local leaders what projects need funding, including potential infrastructure to support Intel, Transportation Technical Director Pong Wu said.

“By projections and also some employments chains up to our region, there’s a kind of increase in employment," he said.

Intel’s facility will attract other companies to Central Ohio to support supply chain needs, Wu added. The Ohio Department of Commerce estimates between 25 to 30 new companies will come to the area. Wu said he is also anticipating a need for more housing in Richland County as Intel's facility is expected to shake up the housing market in Central Ohio. Housing advocates say the area is already low on affordable housing, which could push people up to Richland County, two counties north.

If Richland County’s population or employment rates increase as projected, the county’s transportation plan and budget will need to reflect it, Wu said.

Central Ohio has also been beefing up infrastructure to support the Intel project. The Ohio Department of Transportation expanded a two-lane road leading to the construction site in 2022. Others have been advocating for Amtrak to bring passenger rail back to Central Ohio, improved public transit and more biking and walking paths.

Results from the Richland County community survey agree with the need for improved infrastructure. Forty percent of respondents listed reducing crashes as their number one priority. Maintaining and repairing roads and bridges also clocked in high as a priority for respondents.

The commission’s Long Range Transportation Plan, which will address infrastructure needs for the next 25 years with short, mid and long term goals, should be complete by the end of the year, Wu said.

