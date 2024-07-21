Ohio officials respond to Biden's decision to end 2024 presidential campaign

President Joe Biden announced the end of his 2024 presidential campaign and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday afternoon. Several Ohio elected officials responded quickly to the news.

"It has been the greatest decision of my life to serve as your president," Biden wrote in his statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

In response to the announcement, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne thanked Biden and Harris for being "extraordinary partner[s]" on issues regarding housing, transportation, climate and more.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb echoed that sentiment, thanking Biden for his leadership and investment in cities like Cleveland. Bibb went on to encourage support for Harris as the Democratic candidate.

My statement on President Biden’s decision to leave the race👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/osIk0pI9LW — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) July 21, 2024

"Now is the time to unite as a party and country around Kamala Harris and beat Trump. The stakes are just as high as they were yesterday," Bibb said in the statement. "I’m ready to fight for the next 107 days to ensure we have four more years of unity, opportunity and progress.”

U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown announced her endorsement of Harris and thanked Biden for legislation, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act.

I am incredibly proud of @JoeBiden. He is an American hero and has given so much to this country. Our work together since my time in Congress has brought jobs and investment to Ohio and across the United States. — Shontel Brown (@ShontelMBrown) July 21, 2024

Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for VP, called Joe Biden "the worst President in [his] lifetime," and highlighted Harris as a contributor.

"Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries," Vance said in a statement posted to X. "She owns all of these failures."

Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these… — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024

Gov. Mike DeWine posted on X, "Fran and I wish President Biden and the First Lady all the best as he serves out the remainder of his term and in the years ahead."

Sen. Sherrod Brown on X thanked Biden for his years of service "as Senator, as Vice President, and as President."

In a statement, Harris said she would commit to uniting the nation and the Democratic Party.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country," Harris said in a statement posted on X. "I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."