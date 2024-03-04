Cleveland budget agreement includes fewer police positions, more public works, housing resources

Cleveland City Council and Mayor Justin Bibb have reached an agreement on the city’s 2024 budget, which does not restore money for unfilled police jobs.

Despite weeks of opposition, council ultimately conceded to slashing 148 unfilled police positions. The city expects to struggle to recruit enough officers next year to even fill the reduced number of positions included in the budget, said City Council President Blaine Griffin.

"We left the amount that they wanted for the police department because, quite frankly, we have concerns that with attrition, are they going to actually hit that number? So we didn't add anything there," Griffin told Ideastream after a council chairs committee meeting Monday.

This is the second year Bibb proposed reducing unfilled uniformed officer jobs. He said it will make way forpay raises to retain and recruit officers. The city continues to lose officers to retirement or more attractive pay and benefits in surrounding suburban areas as it, like many departments, struggle to recruit new officers.

It will take time to see the effects of the pay raises and other recruitment strategies, Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Abonamah told Ideastream last month.

The budget agreement includes more positions and resources for the city’s Public Works and Building and Housing departments.

"We did put what we believe needs to be put in place to provide better maintenance and better service for our community," Griffin said.

The Bibb administration added 20 housing inspector positions during budget hearings after city council members expressed concern over proper staffing of the city's new Residents First legislation, which overhauls the city's housing code by requiring exterior point of sale inspections on vacant properties, a local agent in charge for out-of-area landlords and more.



City keeps nondepartmental vacancy pool — now with council oversight

Meanwhile, the controversial proposal to move unfilled positions from each of Cleveland’s city department’s budget into a vacancy pool will remain in place.

The proposal was not popular among council members who viewed it as a potential threat to their oversight. But Bibb defended the new budgeting strategy as a way to give flexibility to departments who may need it.

The two parties have now reached an agreement: The pool will remain in place, however, Griffin said if any department wants to move those positions, they must come before council who has the final say.

The vacancy pool does not include Public Safety positions.

Council will present the budget for second reading Monday night. The budget must be passed by April 1.