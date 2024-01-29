Cleveland City Council may clear chambers, prohibit attendance after disruptions, new policy says

After 12 weeks of protests in Monday night meetings, Cleveland City Council issued new policies Monday it said are designed to handle public meeting disruptions.

The six-step protocol, drafted by the public safety committee with guidance of the city's law department and implemented Jan. 29, ultimately allows City Council to recess, clear the meeting and not permit the public to return to chambers for the remainder of the meeting.

Last week's meeting was adjourned early after council voted on legislation over loud chanting from protesters calling for a resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

The protocols begin with an overview of the rules, then a warning from the council president using a gavel and a verbal warning before he or she calls for a recess. Council members will then leave the committee room, where no public business will be discussed, while chambers are cleared.

"As there is no longer public business occurring in the Council Chambers, there is no longer a right to be present in the Council Chambers," the policy states.

After chambers are cleared, council members and members of the media may return. In-person attendance will be prohibited, however, the remainder of the meeting will be open to the public electronically online or on television.

This comes after months of Palestinian supporters showing up in droves to demand council pass a cease-fire resolution during public comment period. Griffin said protesters have sometimes violated council rules by bringing and displaying signs, which are banned in council chambers, and speaking or chanting over city council members throughout the meetings. At least one person has been removed from chambers by Cleveland police.

Earlier on Monday evening, Griffin released a statement reiteratingcouncil's decision to not pass a resolution on Gaza.

His full statement follows.

Statement from Council President Blaine A. Griffin

After talking with many of my colleagues, Cleveland City Council does not feel we are in a position to issue a fair and unbiased ceasefire resolution. I, as Council President, am asking representatives from the communities closest to the conflict to convene and discuss how their communities can be acknowledged and seen. I've previously met with several leaders in both affected communities, and I’ve asked them to consider talking with each other about a mutually agreeable path forward in Cleveland.

Their knowledge and experiences will help this Council and other elected officials in Greater Cleveland understand the hurt, pain, and devastation from the loss of innocent lives.

I recognize we are representatives for our neighborhoods, the City, and Greater Cleveland, and I understand many look to us for advocacy, affirmation, and acceptance - in local, state, national, and international contexts.

For the past three months, this body has heard from many northeast Ohioans about the conflict in the Middle East. Collectively, we condemn the loss of innocent lives, regardless of their nationality. The entire situation has again made the world examine their religious, political, cultural, and philosophical positions on this ancient conflict.

Cleveland has one of the largest and most engaged Palestinian and Jewish communities in Ohio. We will not alienate people we call friends with a one-sided, quickly-worded resolution. This is a nuanced and complicated issue that has seen many failures and scant successes by numerous international diplomats, over many decades. To expect Cleveland City Council to get this ancient conflict “right” is unfair and misplaced.

In the absence of this collaboration, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia will spread like a virus — here in Greater Cleveland and beyond. We aim to prevent that in Cleveland. I truly want to see a unified Cleveland.