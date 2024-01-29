Akron council to select new Ward 1 representative Monday

Akron council members will select a new member on Monday to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat, which has been open since former Councilmember Nancy Holland unexpectedly resigned in early January.

Fifteen people applied to represent the ward, which encompasses the Highland Square and West Hill neighborhoods just west of Downtown Akron.

Holland served just over two years on council. She was appointed in June 2021 to fill the seat of the late Rich Swirsky, and voters elected her to keep the seat in November 2022.

Holland did not give a reason for leaving in her resignation letter.

Who applied?

Ideastream Public Media obtained the applications, letters of interest and resumes of the 15 candidates through a public records request.

The applicants come from a variety of backgrounds, including the legal, medical and nonprofit sectors. Many touted their community service and volunteer work in their letters of interest.

They include:

Abigail Drennan, a marketing professional;

Acacia Reynolds, a pharmacy technician;

Berlin King, a quality control technician;

Bernie Rochford, a retired non-profit executive;

Emily Durway, a public defense attorney;

Fran Wilson, an account executive and community organizer who unsuccessfully ran for an at-large council seat in last year’s May primary;

Gregory Butler, a director of manufacturing;

Jennifer Maurer, a musician and former non-profit executive;

John Jakob, an oncologist at Summa Health and NEOMED professor;

Jude Yovichin, a small business owner who unsuccesfully ran against Holland in November 2022;

Michael Bradley, a notary public;

Patricia Ritzert, a lawyer and former assistant law director for the city;

Ryan Kinney, a lawyer;

Samuel DeShazior, director of business retention and expansion for the city of Akron,

Susan Hagey, a registered nurse.

Akron City Council’s screening committee will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss the candidates and make a recommendation to the full council. Council will vote on the during the regular meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.