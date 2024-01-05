Akron City Councilmember Nancy Holland resigns

Akron City Councilmember Nancy Holland unexpectedly resigned Friday after serving just two and a half years on council.

Council President Margo Sommerville announced Holland’s resignation in a press release.

Sommerville thanked Holland for her service and singled out her work on Akron’s medical debt relief program, which council passed last year.

“Her advocacy for the Medical Debt Relief program, in particular, will provide unprecedented financial relief to countless residents of Akron,” Sommerville said in the release.

The program is set to cancel millions of dollars in medical debt for residents who meet certain income requirements.

Holland was appointed to represent Ward 1, which encompasses Highland Square, in June 2021 after longtime councilmember Rich Swirsky died. She was elected to a full term in November 2023.

No reason was immediately given for Holland's resignation, which is effective immediately.

Council now has 30 days to appoint her replacement. Those interested must have resided in Ward 1 for the last year and should submit a letter and resume to the Clerk of Council by Jan.19, according to the release.

New Akron mayor Shammas Malik, who served on council with Holland, thanked Holland in a statement and called her a close friend and colleague.

“I've known Nancy for many years, long before our time on City Council. As a student at Firestone High School, she was a coach and mentor and during my time on Council she has been a colleague and close friend,” Malik said in the Friday release.

Holland’s resignation came one day before Malik’s ceremonial swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at E. J. Thomas Hall in Akron Saturday at 1 p.m.

Holland had been sworn in Dec. 12 with the city’s twelve other councilmembers.

Holland faced some criticism last year from community members for comments she made about the Israel-Hamas War. City council had unanimously approved a resolution in October supporting Akron’s Jewish community while condemning Hamas. Dozens of residents criticized the resolution, saying it was one-sided.

Holland called some of their comments anti-Semitic, which drew further criticism from some speakers at public comment periods. Holland attended meetings virtually for several weeks, saying she’d received threats.

A month later, city council passed a new resolution expressing “sincere condolences to members of the Jewish and Palestinian communities of Akron and all over the world.”