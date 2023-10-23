© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland rolls out app to replace coin meters to pay for parking

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
Cleveland coin-operated parking meter
Mike McIntyre
/
Ideastream Public Media
Users will be able to log in to the ParkMobile app on their smartphones or a mobile web browser to pay for on-street parking, according to the city.

The city of Cleveland has begun phasing out 2,500 coin parking meters to be replaced with an app-based parking system, according to a city press release.

Users will be able to log in to the ParkMobile app on their smartphones or a mobile web browser to pay for on-street parking or reserve a spot ahead of time for a concert or sporting event. They can also get alerts when their time is running out and can extend their time remotely.

To park, users will enter the zone number that will be posted on the parking meter or in the parking space into the app, then select the amount of time they need, their vehicle information and their payment method and touch "start parking," according to ParkMobile's website.

Parking enforcement officers will use a handheld device to look up zone numbers and license plates to confirm that parking has been paid.

Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone will be able to call in to pay for parking, according to the city. ParkMobile recommends registering before you park at parkmobile.com or by calling the phone number listed on the parking meter or space.

