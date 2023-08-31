Anti-crime law enforcement partnership nets nearly 100 felony arrests in Cleveland, city says

A new partnership between Cleveland police and state and federal law enforcement intended to address a summer uptick in crime has netted nearly 100 felony arrests in the city in the past two weeks, according to city data.

Law enforcement called in to bolster Cleveland’s chronically understaffed police force is focusing on felony arrests, gun and drug seizures and stolen vehicles, state officials said in a media release.

The targeted surge initiative took place over four days during the past two weeks in the city's third, fourth and fifth police districts. The efforts come after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month offered state assistance to combat crime in the city.

Mayor Justin Bibb's administration touts the partnership as part of its Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone initiative, which launched last month to address an uptick in violent crime across the city.

Cleveland City Councilmember Mike Polensek, who chairs the public safety committee, said he’s happy with the results but worries what will happen when state and federal agents are not available.

"I don’t care what initiative it is... At the end of the day, it’s about old-fashioned police work," Polensek said. "There is no substitute for men and women in blue patrolling our streets."

Polensek has long been voicing concern about hundreds of unfilled police positions. He believes a bigger police presence, as demonstrated by the state partnerships, will make Clevelanders feel safer, he said.

"That’s what we had long been advocating for: an aggressive approach — sending a message," he said. "We are in a difficult situation at this point."

Not all Clevelanders feel the increased police presence is the only way to prevent and deal with crime. Some activists call for a more comprehensive approach through methods of food security, housing, education and more. Mayor Justin Bibb has laid out plans for $10 million in spending for a violence prevention fund using the city's pandemic relief dollars. That money will go toward grants to organizations addressing the root cause of violence, he said.

Results from last Thursday and Friday’s patrols brought 42 felonious arrests, 28 illegal firearm seizures and 10 stolen vehicle recoveries, according to figures from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The city did not provide data to compare typical arrest numbers without federal and state assistance. But there has been a "significant increase" and "noticeable difference" in firearms seizures and arrests made compared to normal operations, according to city spokesperson Tyler Sinclair.