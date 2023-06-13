Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne proposes jail site in Garfield Heights

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne is proposing that the county build a new jail in the inner ring suburb of Garfield Heights, south of Cleveland.

The proposed jail site is 72 acres, part of an 80-acre piece of available land, close to the intersection of Transportation Boulevard and I-480.

According to research from Ronayne’s office, the Garfield Heights site would not need major cleanup. Ronayne opposed a different site proposed last year at Transport Road south of Downtown Cleveland because of it was contaminated by its previous use as an oil refinery.

The Garfield Heights site is available from a single owner and would cost up to $50 million to purchase.

Cleveland officials did not respond to requests for comment, but have in the past lobbied to keep the jail within the city, citing Cleveland’s role as the main source of the jail population, revenue from jobs at the facility and the need for family members to visit detainees.

Councilmembers Kevin Conwell and Richard Starr appeared at a recent Cuyahoga County Council meeting to lobby for a Cleveland site.

Legislation to purchase the site will go to county council next week and the source of funding has not been made public.

The Garfield Heights location was a finalist before the Transport Road site in Cleveland was proposed last year. Black Lives Matter Cleveland co-founder and Jail Coalition member Kareem Henton lobbied against moving the jail to the suburb back then and spoke to Garfield Heights residents about some of the problems it would cause.

“It’s a big problem not just for the people who have to find their way there but also the people leaving there,” said Henton. “Downtown at least you have rapid bus lines, trains that go to other parts of the county. Now it’s going to be in an area not equipped to deal with people being released from jail.”

There’s a single bus stop on Transportation Boulevard. The jail would be about 10 miles from the current Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland, where the county’s courthouse is located. Most attorneys, including the public defender, have their offices near the Justice Center.

Henton predicts the courts will have to move nearer to the jail eventually.

The current proposal does not include details on the size of the jail or the location of a potential new courts building.

A site on Cleveland’s East Side, at Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue, was also considered but contamination and possible obstacles to buying the land made it less desirable.

