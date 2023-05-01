Cleveland City Council, Mayor Bibb at odds over funding West Side Market renovations

Cleveland City Council and Mayor Justin Bibb are locked in an ongoing battle over funding millions in renovations for the aging West Side Market.

When Bibb first presented his plan for the market using the last of the city’s half a billion dollar pot of federal stimulus relief funds, council members balked at the $20 million price tag. After negotiations with council, Bibb’s ask dropped to $15 million.

Council President Blaine Griffin and others say that’s still too much money for the city-owned market, citing “significant” funding approved by council for market upgrades in recent years.

“In my time, we’ve poured millions and millions into the market, and I stand there and look at it and wonder, where did it go?” said Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek in a Monday council committee chairs meeting. He suggested the need for an assessment of why previous infrastructure investments have failed and what the market needs going forward.

Griffin said he would like to see another $5 to $10 million cut from Bibb’s proposal to make way for community projects elsewhere in the city.

“I’m trying to make sure there are some wins and some investments in the edge and middle neighborhoods,” he said.

On social media, Bibb remains adamant about the need for investment as the West Side Market transitions to nonprofit management.

The @WestSideMarket is in desperate need of infrastructure upgrades. Bandaid fixes aren’t working anymore. That’s why we are asking @CleCityCouncil to pass our $15 million #ARPA proposal to fund basic repairs. https://t.co/WWvnFfJ5uI — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) April 26, 2023

The administration declined to comment further on Monday afternoon, but a city spokesperson said the market’s master plan will require $45 million, more than $30 million of which will be necessary infrastructure improvements.

“It’s really really unfortunate the administration has made this a whipping post,” said Ward 13 Councilman Kris Harsh. “We should not be at odds over something like the West Side Market.”

Vendors have long complained about the market’s plumbing issues, leaky roof, HVAC and air conditioning problems. Pressure on elected officials increased after an elevator breakdown last week, which forced dozens of vendors to close their stalls, move their goods up multiple flights of stairs by hand or refuse deliveries.

The issue was fixed later that day, but vendors worry about the market’s longevity if the underlying issues aren’t addressed.

“That's the problem with this building,” said Don Whitaker, owner of DW Whitaker Meats. “Band aid after band aid after band aid."

Some vendors say they’re frustrated by the debate at City Hall, and they’re not sure how long their businesses will survive in the interim.

“[The market] needs sincere, genuine, real city support,” said Renee Williams, owner of Rita’s at West Side Market. “We shouldn’t be a bargaining chip … but we’ve become a political pawn now for these council[members] and the mayor.”