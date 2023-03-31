Akron City Council candidates discuss social justice, police reform in community forum

In addition to choosing a new mayor, Akron residents will vote on all 13 Akron City Council seats in the upcoming May 2 primary.

There have been numerous mayoral candidate forums over the past few months, including two major debates in the next two weeks. But candidates for council have not had the same wealth of opportunities to get their message out to voters — and to be quizzed about how they’ll handle the most pressing issues in the city.

That led business owner Tyronna Young to plan a forum for council candidates Thursday night at 8 Point Bistro in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

“I said, ‘Everybody is doing mayor, mayor, mayor. What about Akron City Council? What about council at-large?’” Young said as she addressed attendees at the conclusion of the event. “They say we can have these things and [they] don’t be orderly, but I think we did all right. Team work makes the dream work.”

Sixteen of the 28 candidates, a mix of both at-large and ward representative hopefuls, shared their ideas on police reform, government transparency and other social justice-oriented topics.

The event was sponsored by local activist groups Freedom BLOC, Serve the People Akron, the Akron Bail Fund, Federated Democratic Women of Summit County and the Peoples Convention political action committee.

Nine of the 11 at-large council candidates were in attendance. Incumbents Jeff Fusco and Ginger Baylor did not attend.

The only at-large incumbent present was Democratic Councilmember Linda Omobien. At-large challengers included Democrats Eric Garrett, Derrick Hall, Reau McLendon, Johnny Osby, Ronald Smith Sr. and Fran Wilson and Republicans Cynthia Blake and Vyrone Finney.

Primary voters can select three at-large candidates for their party, so Blake and Finney — with no opposition — will both automatically go on to the general election in November.

Four of the city’s 10 wards have incumbents running unopposed: Ward 2 Councilmember Phil Lombardo, Ward 6 Councilmember Brad McKitrick, Ward 7 Councilmember Donnie Kammer and Ward 10 Councilmember Sharon Connor. Barring any independent candidates that file by the May 1 deadline, they’ll likely run opposed in the general election, as well.

Neither Ward 1 candidate, incumbent Councilmember Nancy Holland nor her challenger Jude Yovichin, attended the forum. Both Ward 3 candidates, incumbent Council President Margo Sommerville and Damarios Walker, were there.

All four Ward 4 candidates also attended: Incumbent Councilmember Russ Neal and his two challengers, Will Blake and Jan Davis.

The Ward 5 and Ward 8 seats are open because councilmembers Tara Mosley and Shammas Malik, respectively, are running for mayor.

Lone Ward 5 candidate Johnnie Hannah was there, along with Ward 8 candidate Sage Lewis. James Hardy, former chief of staff for Mayor Dan Horrigan, is also running for the Ward 8 seat, but did not attend.

None of the three candidates for Ward 9 — Democrats Tina Boyes and Susan Culver and Republican Micah Townsend — attended.

Imokhai Okolo, a local attorney and social justice activist, moderated the forum. Okolo himself was a hot-button topic at city council in recent months, as council members were divided on whether to confirm him to the city’s civilian police oversight board. Ultimately, thy decided not to approve him and instead chose Brandyn Costa Thursday.

Okolo asked the candidates about the main social justice issues they are hearing about from voters. Common themes throughout the discussion included community policing, giving residents more authority over the decisions made for their neighborhoods and providing more support to youth.

Will Blake said top of mind for him is getting justice for Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed by police last year. Davis wants to focus on police reform, specifically advocating for changes to the police department’s policies and procedures.

Hannah said young people need to respect the elders in the neighborhoods and change the culture that’s leading to gun violence in the community.

Current elected officials prioritize money over people, Lewis said.

Neal pointed to a lack of transparency in city government and people feeling left out of the process. Sommerville called for more support for minority-owned businesses in the community, while her opponent, Walker, said there needs to be more opportunities for youth to get involved in.

The city’s community learning centers need to be better utilized, said Cynthia Blake. Finney said he’s hearing public safety and policing are the top priorities of voters.

Hall, who is currently serving as the president of the Akron Public Schools school board, said elected officials need to be held accountable. McLendon said the city needs to secure more funds, perhaps through partnerships, and create better-paying jobs.

Omobien expressed frustration that some of the projects being funded by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, like the home repair grant program, have not been made available equitably for residents.

Osby called for more programs to educate residents on financial literacy.

Smith said he’d listen directly to residents to hear what their social justice priorities are.

Wilson said there’s a lack of transparency from current elected officials, and he’d work to restore trust between the community and those in office if elected.

Candidates will discuss environmental topics in a forum held by activist groups this Saturday at the

Highland Universal Gatheringspot

on Merriman Road.

Council candidates will meet at 10:30 a.m. and mayoral candidates will speak at 2 p.m.

The primary election is May 2.