Some Akron council members plan to vote against city's 2023 budget

Akron City Council has been staunchly divided over several issues in recent months, from the White Pond Reserve housing development to appointments to the city’s new police citizen oversight board.

The latest controversy? The city's budget.

Several council members have pledged to vote against the $798 million operating budget ahead of a Monday night vote. The 2023 budget must be passed by Friday, March 31.

The division is over Section 56, a decades-old provision in the budget that allows the mayor to authorize certain “consulting” or “professional” contracts over $50,000 without council’s approval. It supersedes a line in the city code that requires all contracts in excess of $50,000 to go before council.

Last year, Mayor Dan Horrigan approved 173 such contacts for a total of more than $30 million — all without council’s OK.

A $155,000 contract with former mayor Don Plusquellic for consulting services was approved by the mayor without a council vote. So was an $80,000 contract with Hennes Communications — which employs former city spokeswoman Stephanie York — for media relations assistance after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker.

Several council members take issue with Section 56, saying it strips council’s legislative check on city departments.

Councilmember Shammas Malik, who is running for mayor, said he will not approve the budget unless that line is revised or removed.

“Fundamentally, I think it comes down to trust,” Malik said. “I think this is an area in which we as council have a strong responsibility to play an accountability role when it comes to contracts and finances.”

Malik called it a “loophole” that allows the mayor to “pick and choose” which contracts to bring before council.

Councilmember Tara Mosley, who is also running for mayor, said she is voting no, as did Councilman Russ Neal and Councilwoman Nancy Holland.

Akron Finance Director Steve Fricker said the provision is most commonly used to approve contracts for day-to-day operations in the city, as well as in emergency situations or if council is in recess. Examples include design projects or capital projects that are already ongoing, Fricker added.

However, he said his department and other city officials want to work with council to modify the language. Still, the must be approved by the deadline.

“The administration agrees. We think that language should not exist as it does, going forward,” Fricker said. “We are simply asking for a month or two to talk to our managers and employees that have existed in these divisions under this framework that we’ve had for 60 years, ask them to weigh in.”

City officials have committed to bringing all contracts over $50,000 to council as they consider how to rework the provision, Fricker added.

Council President Margo Sommerville and Vice President Jeff Fusco proposed a resolution calling for the creation of a special committee on council to work with the finance department to modify the provision. Council decided to take time on the resolution.

Mayor Dan Horrigan urged council not to oppose the budget.

“It is a real notion, come Friday at midnight, you know, if you don’t pass a budget that these things will not happen. There’s a number of different things across the city that just won’t happen because we haven’t passed a budget,” Horrigan said in the Monday budget committee meeting.

Horrigan did not say which specific city services may be affected by missing the deadline.