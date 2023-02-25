© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Fact Check: Was Donald Trump’s administration responsible for the East Palestine train derailment?

WITF | By Robby Brod
Published February 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST
Derailed train cars lie in the dirt on either side of railroad tracks running through East Palestine, Ohio.
Ygal Kaufman
/
Ideastream Public Media
Railroad tracks bisect a dirt field where train cars lie in East Palestine, Ohio, nearly three weeks after the Norfolk Southern trains derailed.

This week, a Biden press secretary said former Trump administration officials were responsible for the East Palestine train derailment, claiming they loosened railroad regulations that would’ve prevented the wreck.

This isn’t entirely true.

During President Barack Obama’s administration, the Department of Transportation enacted a rule requiring high-hazard cargo trains to be equipped with better brakes that allow them to stop faster.

Trump said it was too expensive and repealed it in 2018.

The problem is – the train that derailed in East Palestine wasn’t designated as “high-hazard” and was already equipped with the automatic brakes Obama’s DoT pushed for.

So, the rule wouldn’t have applied even if it were still in place.

Disinformation Debunked

Updates about mis/disinformation in Pennsylvania from Robby Brod, WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter.

Tags
Government & Politics East PalestineColumbiana CountyDerailments