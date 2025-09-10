Akron school board debate

In November, residents in the Akron school district will elect four members to the Akron Public Schools Board of Education in what’s expected to be a hotly contested race among the eight candidates on the ballot.

Hear from the candidates firsthand about their views on the important issues facing the district during a debate hosted by Akron Decides, a partnership of the Akron Press Club, Ideastream Public Media, Akron Beacon Journal and Signal Akron.

The debate will take place Oct. 8 at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron.

The district and board have weathered controversy in recent years. The district's embattled superintendent, Michael Robinson, was let go earlier this year. He was the third superintendent since 2021.

The board of ed immediately chose to forgo a search for a new superintendent, instead voting to offer the position to the district’s interim superintendent and longtime APS employee, Mary Outley. The board is also navigating challenging financial waters with layoffs in 2024 and 2025, and a sometimes tenuous relationship with the teachers union.

During the debate, the candidates will field questions posed by local journalists from the Beacon Journal, Ideastream and Signal. Cheryl Powell, executive editor of the Beacon Journal, will serve as moderator. Questions from the public also will be included. Have a question you want to pose to the candidates? Submit your suggestions to AkronDecides@gmail.com.

The event will include a buffet lunch, with doors opening at 11 a.m. The debate will begin at noon and is expected to last about 90 minutes. The cost is $35 or $280 for a table of eight.

Proceeds from ticket sales help the Akron Press Club fund scholarships for journalism and public relations students. Seating will be made available free to members of the public who want to see the debate, but not eat lunch.

In addition, the debate will be livestreamed on Ideastream.org, BeaconJournal.com and SignalAkron.org, courtesy of Ideastream Public Media. Replays of the debate will also be available on the partners' websites.

You can listen to a broadcast of the debate on WKSU 89.7 FM on Oct. 9 at 9 p.m.

Register to attend the debate and buy tickets here.