NEOMED restores funding for race-based student groups, events after outcry

Northeast Ohio Medical University said it’s restoring funding to race-based student groups and celebrations, retracting a controversial policy change it had announced in late February in response to the Trump administration’s guidance for schools on race and education.

NEOMED President John Langell in a letter sent Friday to everyone at the school recognized the university’s actions caused “unnecessary disruption,” and said the guidance from the department of education has been challenging to navigate. The move came after students expressed concerns during a forum with Langell and the ACLU of Ohio sent a letter in opposition to NEOMED.

“We recognize the essential role that student clubs play in creating spaces for students to connect, share experiences and advocate for meaningful change within our community,” Langell wrote. “As a result, unless we receive state or federal guidance to the contrary, all campus organizations that demonstrate an open invitation for all students, faculty and staff to actively participate in their programs, celebrations and events will remain eligible for University support, in accordance with University policies.”

Langell had previously stated in late February that the university would no longer be able to provide funding to race-based student groups and celebrations like Black History Month after receiving the “Dear Colleague” letter from the U.S. Department of Education in mid-February. That letter threatened to pull funding from schools, colleges and universities with diversity, equity and inclusion programs or that "distribute benefits or burdens" to students based on race.

The ACLU of Ohio welcomed NEOMED’s change of stance in a statement Monday.

“We are pleased that legal action has proven unnecessary, as NEOMED’s administration has correctly rescinded their misguided attacks on student activities,” said Deputy Legal Director David Carey. “Universities nationwide must stand firm in their commitment to fostering spaces free of censorship and exclusion.”

The ACLU of Ohio had previously said NEOMED was risking violating students’ First Amendment rights by pulling funding from student organizations founded to support students of color.

NEOMED changed its stance on funding those groups after additional guidance from the Department of Education and consulting with other universities around the state and country, Langell wrote in his campus-wide letter.

"As we continue to process information, we reaffirm our commitment to equality, fairness and the well-being of every student," Langell wrote. "NEOMED will remain a place where all individuals can thrive, innovate and feel welcome as part of our vibrant community."

Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for allegedly violating the DOE's new interpretation of laws on race-based admissions and decision-making.