Case Western Reserve University protesters end encampment, say activism will continue

The pro-Palestinian encampment at Case Western Reserve University is gone as of 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Thursday was the last day of classes at the university.

Protesters were a constant presence at the Kelvin Smith Library Oval over the last two weeks, demanding the university divest from companies that support Israel and calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The students decided to end the encampment because of "serious safety concerns," they said in a statement Friday, adding that they do not plan to end their advocacy.

There have been "alarming incidents" involving threats of physical assault and to set fire to the encampment, student protesters said. "These reasons have necessitated a strategic withdrawal to safeguard the physical well-being of all participants."

The Case Western Reserve University Graduate Student Association this week passed a resolution in favor of divestment at the university, the release noted, and the student protesters will consider "various tactics" in the future, including potentially more encampments as well as "sustained dialogue with university officials open to constructive engagement."

The university welcomed the end of the encampment in a statement from President Eric Kaler issued Friday. Kaler reiterated that students who have violated the university's policies "will be held accountable through the relevant conduct processes."

"Legal action also may be pursued, including for those unaffiliated with the university who trespassed on university property and continually broke the safety guidelines and rules we set for this protest to protect our community," Kaler said.

For the last week, the university maintained the protest amounts to trespassing and violates its policies.

The university's commencement ceremonies, which begin Wednesday, May 15 and run through the weekend, will continue as planned, according to the university.

In order to prevent any interruption of the commencement, Kaler said any further actions on university property "related to freedom of expression, regardless of perspective or subject," between now and May 20 will require "reservations that are approved in writing" by the university administration.

The protest was marked by rallies at the KSL Oval and marches around campus. On Wednesday, after a large rally at Wade Oval, a group of 10 students occupied Adelbert Hall, the university's administrative building, through the night.

On Tuesday, President Eric Kaler apologized for an incident where protesters were spray-painted by a university-hired contractor trying to cover up artwork they had put on the campus Spirit Wall.