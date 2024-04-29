Pro-Palestinian protesters detained, encampment removed at Case Western Reserve University

Around 20 pro-Palestinian protesters at Case Western Reserve University, many of them students, were detained and released by campus and local police Monday morning, not long after students set up an encampment at CWRU's KSL Oval, according to the university.

The university said in a statement that the issue was the tents set up in the park, not the protest itself, which is continuing through the morning. The university said the students were detained and released, but were not arrested.

Jad Oglesby, vice president for the Case Western Reserve University chapter of Students for Justice for Palestine, said CWRU Police, University Circle and Cleveland Police Department officers said the students were sitting down and protesting peacefully at the camps, which were taken down by the police.

"The reaction from, University Circle PD, Case PD, and CPD is honestly really surprising," he said. "It just really just shows how uncomfortable they are with what's going on and how badly they want to silence our narrative, how how badly they want this all to go away."

He said the protesters are sticking around in spite of the morning's events.

"This encampment, it's a show that the students of the students at Case Western Reserve University and the people of Cleveland, do not support this apartheid regime. We want a cease fire," he said.

Pro-ceasefire protests are set for other campuses across the region this week, including at Kent State University and Oberlin College.