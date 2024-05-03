Notre Dame College campus listed for sale online

Notre Dame College, the private college in South Euclid, has put its entire campus up for sale online.

The sale comes after the announcement that the college would be closing its doors at the end of the spring semester due "long-standing" issues that the college tried to address, according to a Feb. 29 press release.

Those issues include shrinking enrollment, a declining number of college-aged students due to shifting demographics and a significant amount of debt accrued over the years.

The campus is listed with Howard Hanna, which calls the 14-building, 48-acre campus a "unique investment opportunity" for redevelopment, according to the online listing.

Originally built in 1928, the campus includes "five residence halls, a café, a library, a cafeteria, and multiple classroom/office properties, among a beautiful park-like setting, filled with lush green space and mature landscaping, centered around the Quad," the listing said. The college's administration building, built in the English Tudor Gothic style, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The closure affects 50 full-time faculty, 150 part-time faculty, 100 full-time staff and 70 part-time staff, according to the college. Notre Dame has 1,370 students in total, 900 of whom are undergraduate students.

Notre Dame has secured agreements with nine other colleges and universities to allow students to enroll elsewhere at comparable tuition rates through a "teach-out" program.

The colleges and universities participating in that program include Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Ursuline College, Walsh University and Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The college will hold its last commencement ceremony Saturday, according to its website.