'Everybody can make an impact.' Kent State students gather to celebrate Earth Day

A farmers’ market, a dollhouse and park rangers dotted the Kent State University student center quad Monday as part of an Earth Day celebration.

The event was meant to bring together students and off-campus organizations to share the work they do to help keep the world more sustainable, said university sustainability manager, Melanie Knowles.

“I think the neat thing about this event is that even if you come thinking about your organization and your perspective, you see all these other organizations that are doing work in different ways that have different priorities,” Knowles said.

Hosted by the university’s Earth Month Planning Committee and the Office of Sustainability, the festival was designed to educate.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 to help teach sustainable practices to keep the planet safe. Many organizations across Northeast Ohio celebrated the day, including We Are Parma Proud, which held a trash pick-up, and North Canton Library’s goodwill collection and electronics recycling event.

At KSU's event, the Kent Environmental Council, an environmental nonprofit, presented information on sustainability practices.

Sustainability is crucial for this and future generations, said President Todd Cartner.

“I don’t think that there’s anything more important for us now, or our children or grandchildren,” he said.

Cartner’s organization set up a dollhouse to demonstrate ways that people can live more sustainable lives. In this dollhouse, there was a figurine bicycle to show ways of saving energy and a low-flow shower to show the importance of decreasing water usage.

“Everybody can make an impact,” Cartner said. “Doesn’t make any difference who you are or how little or big your contribution is. I think everybody has an opportunity to help reduce their environmental footprint.”