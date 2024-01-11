Akron Public Schools, mayor collaborate on safer routes to school

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Akron Public Schools Superintendent C. Michael Robinson Jr. said in a press release Thursday that the city and school district are collaborating to update the city's "School Travel Plan" to improve routes for students walking or biking to school.

The mayor’s office and school district said they're looking for places where sidewalks or crossing guards might be needed in a two-mile radius of Akron Public Schools' 46 schools, while addressing other issues students face while on the way to school.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Akron Public Schools as we update the city’s School Travel Plan,” Malik said in the release. “The safety of Akron’s youth is a top priority for everyone and ensuring that students can easily walk or bike to their school of choice is the first step

There are four public meetings planned for later this month to hear from the community:

• Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6:00 p.m. at Ellet Community Learning Center's Auditorium.

• Saturday, Jan. 20, 11:00 a.m. at East Community Learning Center's Auditorium.

• Saturday, Jan. 20, 1:45 p.m. at Innes Community Learning Center's Cafeteria.

• Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6:00 p.m. at Firestone-Litchfield Community Learning Center.

The city and school district said they're looking for feedback on locations where it's unsafe for pedestrians or cyclists to travel in or near schools. An eye will be given to places where cars and foot traffic "conflict," and places where wheelchair accessibility might be needed as well. The updated School Travel Plan will be used to seek grant funding to create improvements in those areas.

“The safety of our scholars is the highest concern for every administrator, parent, and resident. We are happy to partner with the City of Akron and Mayor Malik as they seek grant funding to help improve city infrastructure for our scholars’ safety,” Robinson said in the release.

