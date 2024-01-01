© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Student success is deeply tied to a positive school climate. It’s supported by research and by common sense.

This is "You Are Welcome," a half-hour documentary produced by Ideastream Public Media featuring personal stories and expert voices on the pursuit of safe, supportive, equitable learning environments for every member of the school community.

Students thrive when they feel welcomed and safe at school and challenged in the classroom. Teachers succeed when they get the support they need. And everyone benefits when the climate nurtures trusting relationships among students, teachers, and staff.

But not all students feel like they belong.

“If I feel unsafe, I’m gonna shut down.”
Kenneth

The challenge is getting everyone to agree on what makes a school feel safe, supportive, and inclusive . . . And then getting them to agree on ways to make it happen.

A Black man in front of a green screen with graphics of a small table and colorful patterns in the background.
Video extras
Watch short videos addressing issues including culturally responsive teaching, how to foster a sense of belonging and more.
Watch
Research materials
Research materials on the inequities of school discipline from the U.S. Department of Education, the Brookings Center and more.
Read
Students sitting at lab tables with a camera filming them
Viewer guide
Consider hosting a screening of “You Are Welcome” in your community. Our viewer guide will help make your screening a success.
Download

Girls making loops.jpg
Girl looking forward.jpg
A young Black man named Kenneth sitting in a classroom. "Teachers should allow the kids to go to their safe areas. That's all we want to do. We don't want to make a big deal. We don't want to interrupt your class. We just want to be heard."
Kenneth teachers
Science teacher w student.jpg
Girl reading papers.jpg
Girls rally V fingers.jpg
Teacher post its.jpg
Two boys entryway.jpg
Kids at laptops window room.jpg
Young Black man in tie-died shirt sitting on stairs. "I want the same kindness that's in this club, and the same love and respect that we have for each other to be, like, everywhere."
Jordan love.jpg
Flute marching band.jpg
Boy football uniform pep rally.jpg
Video Extras

Sense of Belonging

Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD, MESA Partnership Lead and Senior Researcher, Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest, discusses the importance of everyone in the school community – from students to teachers and staff – feeling a sense of belonging; and the personal, professional, and academic benefits that sense of belonging fosters.

Link Between Positive School Climate & Positive Outcomes

Greta Colombi, Principal Technical Assistance Consultant, American Institutes for Research, discusses the link between positive school climate and positive outcomes for both students and staff.

School Discipline & Multi-Tiered Systems of Support

Greta Colombi, Principal Technical Assistance Consultant, American Institutes for Research, discusses school discipline and explains the importance of a multi-tiered system of support to create a more positive school climate; understanding the root causes of student behaviors; and striving to find a balance of preventive and intervention measures to address behavioral issues.

Inequities in School Discipline

Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD, MESA Partnership Lead and Senior Researcher, Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest, discusses inequities in school discipline.

School Discipline & Zero Tolerance Policies

Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD, MESA Partnership Lead and Senior Researcher, Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest, explains the impact of Zero Tolerance discipline policies as schools implement multi-tiered systems of support to address behavioral issues.

Cultural Competency & Culturally Responsive Teaching

Devon Carter, PhD, University of Akron, discusses culturally responsive teaching practices and how they could lead to more authentic and productive relationships between students and teachers.

Supporting Teachers: It Takes a Village

Devon Carter, PhD, University of Akron, discusses school and community supports that can provide teachers with a strong foundation to connect with students inside the classroom.

Teachers & Students: Fostering a Sense of Belonging

Devon Carter, PhD, University of Akron, offers insights about the value of teachers and students learning from each other as a means of empowering students and fostering a stronger sense of belonging.

Students and Mental Health

Ellen Sorm, Intervention Specialist, Akron Public Schools, discusses the need to address student mental health issues as part of a holistic approach to supporting students and academic outcomes.

Importance of Listening to Student Voices

Dreama Mason Whitfield, M.Ed., PC, Career Pathway Specialist, Akron Public Schools, discusses the Scholar Voice/Student Voice project in Akron Public Schools; and notes the impact of including students’ voices in the policy and practice decisions that shape their schools.

Culturally Responsive Teaching & Building Relationships with Students

Constance Smith-Clemens, Library Media Specialist, Akron Public Schools, discusses the value of applying culturally responsive teaching practices as a way to build strong relationships with students.

This program was produced in collaboration with the Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Midwest. REL Midwest is one of 10 regional educational laboratories funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences.

Funding for this program was provided by Trac Media Services.