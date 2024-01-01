Students thrive when they feel welcomed and safe at school and challenged in the classroom. Teachers succeed when they get the support they need. And everyone benefits when the climate nurtures trusting relationships among students, teachers, and staff.

But not all students feel like they belong.

“If I feel unsafe, I’m gonna shut down.” Kenneth

The challenge is getting everyone to agree on what makes a school feel safe, supportive, and inclusive . . . And then getting them to agree on ways to make it happen.