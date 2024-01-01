Student success is deeply tied to a positive school climate. It’s supported by research and by common sense.
This is "You Are Welcome," a half-hour documentary produced by Ideastream Public Media featuring personal stories and expert voices on the pursuit of safe, supportive, equitable learning environments for every member of the school community.
Students thrive when they feel welcomed and safe at school and challenged in the classroom. Teachers succeed when they get the support they need. And everyone benefits when the climate nurtures trusting relationships among students, teachers, and staff.
But not all students feel like they belong.
“If I feel unsafe, I’m gonna shut down.”Kenneth
The challenge is getting everyone to agree on what makes a school feel safe, supportive, and inclusive . . . And then getting them to agree on ways to make it happen.
Sense of Belonging
Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD, MESA Partnership Lead and Senior Researcher, Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest, discusses the importance of everyone in the school community – from students to teachers and staff – feeling a sense of belonging; and the personal, professional, and academic benefits that sense of belonging fosters.
Link Between Positive School Climate & Positive Outcomes
Greta Colombi, Principal Technical Assistance Consultant, American Institutes for Research, discusses the link between positive school climate and positive outcomes for both students and staff.
School Discipline & Multi-Tiered Systems of Support
Greta Colombi, Principal Technical Assistance Consultant, American Institutes for Research, discusses school discipline and explains the importance of a multi-tiered system of support to create a more positive school climate; understanding the root causes of student behaviors; and striving to find a balance of preventive and intervention measures to address behavioral issues.
Inequities in School Discipline
Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD, MESA Partnership Lead and Senior Researcher, Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest, discusses inequities in school discipline.
School Discipline & Zero Tolerance Policies
Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD, MESA Partnership Lead and Senior Researcher, Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest, explains the impact of Zero Tolerance discipline policies as schools implement multi-tiered systems of support to address behavioral issues.
Cultural Competency & Culturally Responsive Teaching
Devon Carter, PhD, University of Akron, discusses culturally responsive teaching practices and how they could lead to more authentic and productive relationships between students and teachers.
Supporting Teachers: It Takes a Village
Devon Carter, PhD, University of Akron, discusses school and community supports that can provide teachers with a strong foundation to connect with students inside the classroom.
Teachers & Students: Fostering a Sense of Belonging
Devon Carter, PhD, University of Akron, offers insights about the value of teachers and students learning from each other as a means of empowering students and fostering a stronger sense of belonging.
Students and Mental Health
Ellen Sorm, Intervention Specialist, Akron Public Schools, discusses the need to address student mental health issues as part of a holistic approach to supporting students and academic outcomes.
Importance of Listening to Student Voices
Dreama Mason Whitfield, M.Ed., PC, Career Pathway Specialist, Akron Public Schools, discusses the Scholar Voice/Student Voice project in Akron Public Schools; and notes the impact of including students’ voices in the policy and practice decisions that shape their schools.
Culturally Responsive Teaching & Building Relationships with Students
Constance Smith-Clemens, Library Media Specialist, Akron Public Schools, discusses the value of applying culturally responsive teaching practices as a way to build strong relationships with students.
This program was produced in collaboration with the Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Midwest. REL Midwest is one of 10 regional educational laboratories funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences.
Funding for this program was provided by Trac Media Services.