A new buzz: Cannabis-infused beverages offer a new high for consumers

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Ohio, the canna-curious have questions about the wide range of products available. Edibles, gummies and cannabis flower may grab more attention, but marijuana-infused beverages are another option for both the recreational and medical market, according to entrepreneurs and industry observers..

Wesley Bryant, a Brook Park hemp manufacturing wholesaler, makes handcrafted THC drinks through his 420 Craft Beverages retail enterprise. Most of Bryant’s hemp-derived seltzers and juices contain 25 milligrams of THC per 12-ounce can, comparable to the effects of smoking a single joint, he said.

“They are very intoxicating, and those are full-flavored beverages meant for a single dose,” said Bryant. “You don’t have to drink three or four of these to get where you want to go. We do have our lower-dose stuff that you find in bars, restaurants, backyards and stuff like that.”

Concentrated cannabis beverages are for people who have built up resistance, just like use of any substance will lead to development of tolerance, Bryant said. Meanwhile, 5-milligram drinks are available for new consumers seeking a gentle buzz – although he said even novices must imbibe several beverages to get their desired result.

While Bryant’s more potent products are bigger sellers than his microdose offerings, low THC drinks still have their place at tailgates and other settings where a lighter high is preferable, he noted.

Bryant conceived the idea for a cannabis beverage business in 2020, initially creating drinks with less than 0.3% THC by volume to keep within regulations set forth by the 2018 Farm Bill. He also believed his all-natural wares could gain traction in a market overwhelmed with medicinal-tasting synthetic products.

“I was looking for a single serving where I could come home, consume it, and it tasted good,” said Bryant. “I was actually doing a single-dose (container) when it came to each individual beverage. We had good reception immediately, and have stuck with it ever since.”



A different experience

Preparations for recreational cannabis sales have kept Roberta Rosa and her team at Nirvana Center occupied over the last few months – part of that hectic workload is educating new and veteran patrons about THC beverages that comprise 15-20% of dispensary sales.

Nirvana provides a variety of beverages such as sodas and juices, along with powders that can be made into drinks or sprinkled on food. Cannabis drinks might appeal to individuals looking for a fast-acting effect compared to gummies or other edibles, as THC from beverages is absorbed more rapidly into the bloodstream, Rosa said.

Rosa, general manager of the Elyria location of the Phoenix-based medical and recreational dispensary company, said some customers consider THC-enhanced refreshments a viable alternative to alcohol.

“People want to party, but don’t want to drink, and they’ll get a 5-milligram drink and sip on that and they’re fine,” said Rosa. “It’s better than alcohol to me.”

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media Roberta Rosa is the general manager of Nirvana Center in Elyria, Ohio.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the global cannabis beverage market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2025 , though questions about mainstream acceptance remain. Cleveland beer entrepreneur Sam McNulty, who owns six restaurants and brew pubs in Ohio City, is not yet worried about THC drinks stealing market share from craft alcohol.

“Especially in the early years, there was a lot of speculation that legalized marijuana would compete directly with craft beer in particular,” McNulty said. “Thankfully, we’ve seen that’s not been the case. The reason is pretty simple: The increased connectivity craft beer brings is wildly different from the social experience of smoking weed or taking a gummy.”



Point and counterpoint

McNulty has been approached by marijuana growers and processors to collaborate on infused beverages. Though the beer entrepreneur hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a THC drink, a higher-dose product in particular would not align with the brew pub experience, he said.

“For the most part, a THC seltzer or beer is something folks want to buy and consume at home,” said McNulty. “Whereas we’re in the business of bringing people into the brew pub. If everyone is enjoying THC cocktails or beers during a party, it’s probably going to be a very quiet party.”

Additionally, the single-serving aspect of a 25-milligram cocktail contrasts with the desire to have multiple craft beers. Nor does McNulty believe a milder THC beverage would sell in a pub setting, suggesting that there's no real demand for any variation of the product currently.

McNulty is not a particularly enthusiastic consumer of THC drinks himself – the beverages he’s tried tasted like carbonated sugar water and left a strange aftertaste, he said.

Yet, McNulty is not completely dismissing the possibility of including a cannabis product on some future drink list.

“We would be open to crafting an infused canned beverage and distributing it if we found the right opportunity,” McNulty said. “We would have to get the dosage right.”

420 Craft Beverages owner Wesley Bryant has been selling more drinks these days than he can make. An assembly line purchased last winter became outdated within two months due to demand – he expects the call for THC drinks to get louder as Northeast Ohio’s legal market takes root.

“As far as consumers are concerned, if you guys want to see more of these beverages on the market, make sure you’re doing your part and reaching out to lawmakers,” said Bryant. “Because this is a gathered effort from everyone – it shouldn’t just be left to the producers to fight on the consumer’s behalf.”