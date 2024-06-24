Cuyahoga County Public Library staff union votes to strike as wages remain an issue

Cuyahoga County Public Library staff has voted to strike next month if the union and library can’t reach a new contract agreement.

At issue are wage and salary increases, according to the Service Employees International Union 1199, which represents about 475 library employees.

“We don’t want to strike, but the library is leaving us with no choice. What we’ve proposed won’t come close to making up for what many of us have given up over the years. We want to serve members of our communities," said Heather Timko, a union member and supervisor at the library.

The union wants pay increases in line with inflation and the system's revenue growth, said SEIU representative Michael Wood.

State audits show CCPL revenue increased from about $66 million to about $94 million from 2007 to 2022 — a 45% increase. Staff wages haven’t increased at the same rate, according to Wood.

The library system has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Previously a library spokesperson said the library offers "competitive wages, regular pay increases, and robust benefits to Library employees." In 2022 and 2023, the system voluntarily gave employees a 2% wage increase on top of the 3% raise that was part of the previous contract because of high inflation, according to the spokesperson.

The union also said it wants a system where staff can more easily receive raises beyond annual cost of living increases, including those based on tenure and experience.

“CCPL can afford everything we proposed. The wage increases the Union proposed are like those agreed to at other northeast Ohio libraries represented by SEIU 1199 over the last two years,” said Wood.

Wood said both sides have agreed on most terms of a new contract, but the issue of staff wages and raises lingers. The only other unresolved issue is a term in the contract that determines how the library system staffs Sundays.

According to Wood, the library currently staffs Sundays through a system of staff members offering or requesting to work. For many staff members, wages are increased on Sundays. Wood said CCPL wants to change the terms to be able to require or enforce Sunday staffing.

In June, the library system said it was confident the parties could reach a consensus.

“We are confident that we will achieve an outcome that maintains fair wages for library employees while remaining responsible stewards of our public funding,” a spokesperson wrote in the statement. “The current wage proposal from CCPL represents the largest increase ever in one contract but the union is demanding twice what we have offered.”

Staff have been working under the terms of the previous contract, which expired March 31. Since then, both sides have been negotiating a new three-year contract.