Watch out for slick streets: Cleveland won't salt all roads amid regional shortage

A rock salt shortage may make driving in Northeast Ohio this winter more treacherous than usual.

Cleveland officials say despite placing orders in August, Cargill, the state-contracted supplier for Cuyahoga County, has yet to deliver 20,000 tons of salt needed to thaw slick city streets.

Cleveland has about 6,000 tons on hand, which city officials say is enough for one snowstorm.

The city said crews will continue to plow all streets, but salt will be prioritized for main roads, hills, dangerous intersections and areas around hospitals and schools.

It’s unclear when the salt will be delivered, but the city said it is pressing the supplier for a prompt delivery.

Other municipalities are facing similar issues, but the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed it has sufficient inventory for the rest of the winter, with 32,000 tons of salt on hand for District 12, which includes Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. That agency, however, only manages highways, turnpikes and state routes outside municipalities.

Cargill responded in an email that an early round of winter weather required producers to prioritize their distribution of salt.

"Our team in Cleveland is working overtime to continue to meet the needs of our customers," Cargill said.

"We have confidence in the strength and resilience of our supply chain and our ability to safely produce deicing salt that keeps roads safe and commerce moving. Our production facilities and supply chains are running strong," the company said. "At Cargill, the safety of our employees and the communities where we work and live is our number one priority."