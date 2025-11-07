Northeast Ohio transit agencies waive fees, offer free service to SNAP recipients

Several Northeast Ohio public transit agencies have announced they’re lending a helping hand to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program recipients who’ve been impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was unavailable to continue benefits as of Nov. 1 due to a lack of funds.

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority announced Thursday it’s allowing all SNAP recipients to use their fixed routes for free, as long as when they're boarding they present their Ohio Direction Card, used to pay with SNAP benefits.

The move is meant to help recipients save some money that can be used for other crucial expenses, said Ralph Lee, Interim CEO of SARTA.

“If you look at the not having to pay for a bus ride here and there, it's going to save some money - money that we feel they may be able to put towards food for the rest of the month," Lee said.

The initiative will also be helpful for SNAP recipients accessing food assistance programs, Lee added.

“When we looked at places within Stark County that were giving away food or places where you can pick up food, our fixed routes were very close to that,” he said.

Akron METRO RTA began allowing SNAP recipients and their families to use their Metro Direct and ADA services for free Nov. 1. Riders simply need to show their SNAP card.

Akron METRO has also published on its website the location of food distribution sites, said Molly Becker, public relations director.

“We actually have a page with all the routes that go by food pantries and food distribution centers. So we're actually helping people show them how easy it is to get some of the benefits as well,” Becker said.

LakeTran, which serves Lake County, says in-county service will be free for all residents until SNAP assistance is restored, according to Ben Capelle, CEO of LakeTran.

“Many of our customers do have a lower income than other folks in the county,” Capelle said. "This was just a way to help them through a rough time.”

Capelle said LakeTran’s in-county routes are the busiest for the agency.

“If someone uses the bus to get to work every workday of a month, it costs about $70,” Capelle said. "By making the bus free for this period of time, in theory that person will have $70 to spend on other goods and services and food and stuff like that.”

Geauga Transit, which is operated by LakeTran, is offering free rides to food pantries for residents until the shutdown is resolved.

Around 1.4 million Ohioans receive SNAP benefits, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. A federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump Administration on Thursday to fully fund SNAP benefits by Friday. In his decision, he said the administration "failed to consider the harms individuals who rely on those benefits would suffer." The USDA has appealed that decision, which puts the ruling in limbo.