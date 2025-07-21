County fair season is upon us. Check out what's new at these Northeast Ohio fairs

County fair season is beginning to dawn in Northeast Ohio, bringing with it a wide assortment of fairs, large and small, for people of all ages to visit and enjoy.

Whether you’re looking for the largest county fair in the state, with iconic rock bands and the “World’s Largest Demolition Derby,” or a smaller event with classic animal judging and rides, there are many different fairs with unique events across the state.

The largest overall fair in the state, the Ohio State Fair, kicks off July 23. In addition to the usual beloved exhibits, this year features a chainsaw carver and performances from the Cincinnati Circus Company.

Below is a list of county fairs in the Northeast Ohio region, with locations and brief descriptions of the festivities of each fair. Hours can be found on each fair’s website.

Ashland County Fair

Ashland County Fairgrounds | Sept. 14-20

The Ashland County Fair will host a variety of unique events, from a wiener dog race and a tractor pull to motorcross, and a demolition derby to round out the fair.

Ashtabula County Fair

Ashtabula County Fairgrounds | Aug. 4-10

Special events range from outdoor bowling to a barnyard Olympics competition.

Columbiana County Fair

Columbiana County Fairgrounds | July 28-Aug. 3

At the Columbiana County Fairgrounds in Lisbon, there will be a full week of festivities. Events include the berry pie judging contest, along with truck pulls, animal judging and harness racing.

Cuyahoga County Fair

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds | Aug. 5-10

Eating contests for pickles, donuts, and watermelons are some of the festivities, in addition to a market auction and a demolition derby.

Erie County Fair

Erie County Fairgrounds | Aug. 4-10

Events include animal judging, line dancing, and a “Little Prince and Little Princess” pageant over the 7 days of the fair.

Geauga County Fair

Geauga County Fairground | Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Festivities include a chicken flying contest on the first day, an apple pie auction and a rooster crowing contest.

Holmes County Fair

Holmes County Fairgrounds | Aug. 4-9

This fair includes a flower judging contest, a monster truck event and a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute act, among other unique events.

Huron County Fair

Huron County Fairgrounds | Aug. 11-16

Huron’s county fair will include a demolition derby, animal judging and a tractor pull. Unique to the Huron County Fair is a ‘pig scramble’ where children ages 5 to 10 will attempt to catch a pig in a hay arena.

Lake County Fair

Lake County Fairgrounds | July 22-27

The festivities include a homemade beer judging competition, a dressage show and Jungle Terry, an entertainer who will perform an educational animal show. This show will include snakes, turtles and other exotic animals.

Lorain County Fair

Lorain County Fair | Aug. 17-24

This fair will include a myriad of events, including a honey judging contest, a miniature horse pull and a performance by rock band Cheap Trick.

Canfield Fair (Mahoning County)

Canfield Fairgrounds | Aug. 27-Sept. 1

The Canfield Fair is the largest county fair in Ohio. This year’s fair includes performances by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Lynyrd Skynyrd and country musician Brad Paisley. These marquee events are in addition to many fair events, which include a dog agility show and the “World’s Largest Demolition Derby.”

Medina County Fair

Medina County Fair | July 28-Aug. 2

One of the events featured will be a KOI drag race, where vehicles like ATVs, dirt bikes and trucks will race along a straight track.

Portage County Randolph Fair

Portage County Fairgrounds | Aug. 19-24

Events include an extreme chainsaw artist, a hip-hop dance team and tractor races.

Richland County Fair

Richland County Fairgrounds | Aug. 3-9

Among the many varied festivities are a baking contest, motocross racing and a flower show.

Stark County Fair

Stark County Fairgrounds | Aug. 26-Sept. 1

The 175th Stark County Fair will include a performance by Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman, harness horse racing and an assortment of high school band performances.

Tuscarawas County Fair

Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds | Sept. 15-21

Events include a competition featuring local high school bands, a pro wrestling event, and a dressage show.

Wayne County Fair

Wayne County Fairgrounds | Sept. 6-11

A standout event is mutton busting on Sept. 10, where children will attempt to ride sheep in the grandstand area.