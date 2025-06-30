Looking for free summer Northeast Ohio activities? We’ve got a list for kids and adults

As summer continues in Northeast Ohio, there is no shortage of accessible, athletic events across the region to enjoy.

From tai chi and kickboxing to farmers markets and Zumba, these events are varied and unique, making finding an enjoyable experience among them easy.

Below is a wide selection of free, recreational events across the region to keep adults and children busy and active during the summer months.

This story will periodically be updated.

Ashtabula County

Kids Water Battle | Memorial Park | July 13, 12-2 p.m.

This event is for children aged 4-12. Participants will bring their own water guns to battle the Geneva Fire Department. No registration required.

Carroll County

Carrollton Farmers' Market |1305 Canton Rd. NW, Carrollton | Saturdays through October, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

This farmers market is open rain or shine and offers farm and baked goods, fruits and vegetables and flowers and arts and crafts.

Cuyahoga County

Kickboxing on the Square | Cleveland Public Square | Mondays through Sept. 29, 6-7 p.m.

These kickboxing classes are for all levels, from new to experienced practitioners. Gloves are required, with a limited number available on site. A signed waiver will also be filled out on-site.

Namaste on the Square | Cleveland Public Square | Saturdays through Sept. 27, 10-11 a.m.

Namaste on the Square is a series of 45-minute traditional yoga classes, hosted in Cleveland’s Public Square. Registration is done online, and participants should arrive at 10 a.m. for the 10:15 class to check in.

Pick-up soccer/Futsal Mondays | North Coast Yard | Mondays through Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m.

Every Monday evening, non-profit Ohio City Soccer will host drop-in street soccer (futsal) games for players age 16 and over. Participation does not require registration; Players simply need their own gear and enthusiasm to participate.

Erie County

Pier Pressure 2025 | Jackson Street Pier | Saturdays through Aug. 30, 8-9 a.m.

Pier Pressure, a series of free weekly fitness courses, will give participants the opportunity to stretch, perform light calisthenics and run or walk at any pace along beautiful Sandusky Bay. Registration is online, and participants can book whichever sessions they decide to attend.

Lake County

Pop Up WERQ Class with Monica Sanders | The Sweat Box | July 13, 12-1 p.m.

WERQ is a form of dance fitness centered around pop and hip-hop music. This free session, led by Monica Sanders, is an opportunity for Lake County residents to explore a new style of exercise. Registration is online.

Lorain County

Sunset Beach Fest | Lakeview Park | Aug. 9, 4-8 p.m.

Sunset Beach Fest is an afternoon/evening event; No registration is required. Families will be able to use kayaks, paddle boards and canoes. Food and live music will complement the beautiful Lake Erie sunset.

Mahoning County

Tai Chi in the Park | Centennial Park | Tuesdays through Aug. 19, 9-10 a.m.

Tai Chi is a martial art that practices gentle movement from a standing position, where breathing patterns are essential. Classes are open to adults and are free of cost; registration is required and will sign you up for the entire June to August series of classes.

Stark County

Summer Fest | Sippo Lake Marina | July 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This family-focused event will include live music, fishing, and kayaking at Canton’s Sippo Lake. No registration is required, and free bait will be provided to those wanting to fish.

Summit County

Zumba on the Plaza | Cascade Plaza | Tuesdays, July 15 - Sept. 2, 6:40-7:40 p.m.

Hosted by Deidrinelle Moton, this Zumba class in the heart of Akron will feature high-energy music and dance fitness. Sneakers are recommended, and registration is online.