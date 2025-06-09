Hospitals, schools, parks and libraries. Where to find Northeast Ohio summer free lunch programs

Starting in June, free lunches are available to Northeast Ohio children at locations across the region, including at hospitals, schools, parks and libraries.

Summer break can increase food insecurity for children because they lose access to school meals, according to the Children's Hunger Alliance, an Ohio nonprofit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger.

Nearly 180,000 Northeast Ohio children live with food insecurity, Kristin Warzocha, the president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, reported in 2025. Statewide, one in five children faced hunger problems in 2023, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs.

The Ohio Department of Education & Workforce’s Summer Food Service Program is partnering with Northeast Ohio organizations to support low-income communities and families with hot meals.

For a complete list of locations across Ohio click here.

For the ninth year, University Hospitals will participate in the program.

“Providing a delicious and fresh meal while also interacting with the families and sharing nutrition and safety education is one of our favorite community outreach initiatives,” said Kathie Wesolowski, director of Women’s and Children's Community Outreach at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's.

Any child aged 1-18 years can receive a meal at the University Hospital locations — no registration or proof of income required, according to the release. Meals must be consumed on-site and cannot be taken to go. Each meal includes an entree, vegetable, fruit, milk and a whole grain side.

Meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following University Hospitals locations:

University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, 3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122—June 2, 2025 – August 12, 2025

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, 2101 Adelbert Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106—June 2, 2025 – August 15, 2025

University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, 630 East River Rd, Elyria, OH 44035—June 2, 2025 – August 15, 2025

University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center, 36000 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094—June 2, 2025 – August 15, 2025

University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, 7007 Powers Blvd, Parma, OH 44129—June 16, 2025 – August 22, 2025

University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, 6847 Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH 44266—June 2, 2025 – August 15, 2025

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center, 1025 Center St, Ashland, OH 44805—June 2, 2025- August 22, 2025

The city of Akron is providing free meals for eligible youth through Aug. 1. Kids must come from households that meet the USDA’s national eligibility guidelines and be 18 or younger. Participants in summer camp programs can also receive meals under the same rules. Locations as well as breakfast and lunch times for the meals are listed on the city’s website. No meals will be offered on Juneteenth or the Fourth of July.

Other locations offering free summer meals include:



Cleveland Public Library has meals available at its locations until Aug. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., according to its website.

Cuyahoga County Public Library began offering summer meals on June 2 and will continue through August 8. The library locations and times are listed on its website .

. Niles Schools in Trumbull County will also offer lunches, according to the Ohio Department of Education.