Storm knocks down tree, cuts power in Lorain County

Strong storms knocked down trees and power lines in Lorain County early Friday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Lorain County just before 5 a.m. Friday. Power was out for several hours for residents in an Amherst neighborhood. A large tree fell on Middle Ridge Road, between Elyria and Amherst South Pyle Road. Crews closed the section of roadway and spent the morning cleaning up.

Josh Boose, Ideastream Public Media Crews work on storm clean-up on Middle Ridge Road, Amherst, OH. May 16, 2025.

The potential for severe weather continues across Northeast Ohio. On Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Outlook for Northeast Ohio stating, "Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Saturday morning. All severe weather hazards are possible including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes."