Northeast Ohio Catholics reflect on Leo XIV's Midwestern roots

Cardinal Robert Prevost was selected as the next pope Thursday afternoon, making the Chicago native the first pope from the United States.

That will make him easier to relate to for the roughly 20% of U.S. adults who describe themselves as Catholic, Northeast Ohio Catholic leaders say.

The selection of Prevost, 69, an American, came as a surprise.

“The common belief was that there would never be a pope from the United States until the United States was in significant decline, which we are not,” said Bishop Edward Malesic, of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. "The reason behind that, I think, is that you have a person who's a powerful world figure from a powerful country."

Prevost, who is a member of the Order of Saint Augustine, took the name Pope Leo XIV.

It's a historic event to have an American pope, Malesic said.

“We’re proud when one of our own is recognized as being a leader," Malesic said of Prevost, who has held a number of leadership positions within the church. "And that certainly is true, he’s such a talented individual, people kept on choosing him for leadership positions in his own community, and then ultimately in the church, now for the world."

There are roughly 53 million Catholic adults in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center.

I think we have every right to be thankful to God for picking someone that we will be able to relate to rather easily because he understands our culture. Bishop Malesic

Leo is an American missionary who spent much of his career ministering in Peru after graduating from Villanova University in Philadelphia and the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago, according to the Vatican. He also led the Vatican’s office for bishop appointments.

Prevost was elected one day after the papal conclave convened and 17 days after Pope Francis died.

Malesic said he briefly met the man who would become Pope Leo when he was in Rome in 2015 for a training. Malesic said he needed a ride, and Prevost offered to drive him.

“Does it give me any great insight into the man? No, but I can tell you that he’s a humble man," he said. "I can tell you that is a joy-filled man.”

Catholics across Northeast Ohio pledged prayers and support for the new pope Thursday.

"May Pope Leo XIV be a Good Shepherd who leads, feeds, and protects with the heart of Jesus," wrote Bishop David Bonnar of the Diocese of Youngstown in a statement. "May his leadership be strong, his influence extend wide, and his voice be heeded by all. May this moment be a grace filled time of unity for the Church and the world!"

During a press conference Thursday, Malesic too offered support.

"I pledge my prayers and support to our new Holy Father," Malesic said during the press conference. "I ask the same of the people of God in the eight counties of the Diocese of Cleveland."

Josh Boose contributed to this report.