This Kent coffee shop is brewing a culture for women, sports and inclusivity

Team USA has women to thank for more than half of its medals in the recent Paris Olympics. The U.S. won 126 total medals and women were responsible for 67 of them, including gold medal wins by the women's soccer and basketball teams.

In Downtown Kent, State Champs, a new coffee shop, aims to keep the conversation going when it comes to women's sports.

Pennants, posters and framed photos line the shop's walls — all conversation starters for avid sports fans — but there are also LGBTQ+ pride flags and stickers, a symbol of the shop's commitment to inclusivity.

On a recent morning, customers who trickled in for coffee were greeted by the shop’s owners, Ally Eclarin and Cassy Kopp.

Like many modern day sports fans, Eclarin and Kopp use social media to express their opinions. That’s how they met, when their shared sense of humor and love for sports created a friendship.

“We actually bonded over something through like 'Saturday Night Live' humor, and then sports. We both like women's basketball a lot, to say the least, and we just had a common bond over that," Eclarin said.

That bond and Eclarin's move from California's Bay Area to Northeast Ohio in 2023 resulted in State Champs — though the concept had been brewing in Eclarin's head for years. She has a background in design, while Kopp's background is sales and operations, an ideal combination for a modern coffee shop.

“I am design, creative, branding, website — pretty much the visual components of State Champs, and Cass is the backend operations, HR, spreadsheets, math, making sure the lights stay on," Eclarin said.

Their lights first came on in March. Kopp said they chose downtown Kent because she went to Kent State University and loves the community.

1 of 5 — State Champs coffee shop Kent TVs are posted inside State Champs to allow for visitors to watch sports while they enjoy their coffee. Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 5 — State Champs Coffee shop Kent State Champs features various sports memorabilia, photos and pennants inside the Kent coffee shop. Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 5 — State Champs coffee shop Kent Ally Eclarin (left) and Cassy Kopp watch a women's basketball game during the Paris Olympics. The TVs inside the coffee shop commonly feature women's sports. Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 5 — State Champs Coffee Shop Kent Pictured is Eclarin and Kopp’s meet up with former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe. Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media 5 of 5 — State Champs coffee shop Kent State Champs celebrated the Paris Olympics in August. Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media

"We wanted a place where people can come and watch a game but not drink alcohol or anything that you see at most sports bars," Kopp noted. "So we were like, why not do coffee? Games are on in the morning, too.”

It’s clear that the shop is run by sports fans, but what's even clearer is their support for women’s sports and female athletes, like the WNBA's A'ja Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces and whose photo is on the shop's wall.

"On any given day, at least 50% — if not all — of the TVs are women's sports, and we want to make it where it just feels like it is the norm," Eclarin said. "You especially see it with young kids who come in and they're like, 'Wow, this is pretty incredible that we see Kobe [Bryant] next to A’ja Wilson,' because our goal is that we want you to see them equally."



Uplifting women's sports

Eclarin and Kopp were sports fans long before names like Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese heightened women's basketball, but they're excited for the cultural shift in favor of women's sports.

"It really pivoted culturally with the Final Four of 2023, but it's always been this way," Eclarin said. "I equate it to the analogy of, we've always been listening to this music, you guys are just finally putting it on the radio."

A 2018-19 Ohio State study found that 60% of respondents to a survey reported watching or following women's and girls' sports none, or almost none, of the time. But CNBC reported that "in 2024, for the first time, women’s elite sports will generate a revenue that surpasses $1 billion — a 300% increase on the industry’s evaluation in 2021."

State Champs' appreciation of the past is evident in their streetwear line, too. Eclarin had the clothing line concept long before any plans to open a coffee shop, because she wanted to create streetwear that celebrates her favorite teams. Their latest line is called The 99ers, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the 1999 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's World Cup victory.

"We want you to feel like you're part of the group chat. We want you to feel included. We want you to feel like you're friends with us." Ally Eclarin, owner, State Champs

“That game really changed women's sports," Eclarin said. "It was a turning point for the Alex Morgans of the world and the next generation to be like, 'No, I want to go play professional sports because it's possible. There's somewhere for me to go.'”

State Champs also wants to be a place for fans to go. Their overall goal is to build a sense of community for anyone who loves sports, coffee or just hanging out.

“We want you to feel like you're part of the group chat. We want you to feel included. We want you to feel like you're friends with us," Eclarin said.

That’s what drew frequent customer Kim D’Orio to the shop. She comes for the coffee and stays to talk soccer. The Cuyahoga Falls resident is an avid fan of women’s sports — and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she said it’s important to have a safe space to express her fandom.

“Traditionally, if you wanted to go somewhere to watch sports, you're often going to a bar that typically shows men's sports," D'Orio said. "So you're walking in already trying to ask them to maybe put something on the television that they wouldn't typically. You maybe don't feel like it's a safe, inclusive space.”

Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence / Ideastream Public Media Ally Eclarin (left), talks with Kim D'Orio (center) and Cassy Kopp inside State Champs coffee shop in Kent on July 17, 2024.

Giving back to the community

D’Orio said she also feels good about spending her money at a place that supports the community, especially marginalized populations. The shop donates money to organizations such as Athlete Ally and Trevor Project.

"So if you come and spend your time and your money here, it’s going be money that is well spent, reinvested back into the community," D'Orio said.

Eclarin said the shop makes a point to give to populations that tend to be excluded, especially the women's sports community, the LGBTQ+ community and youth sports.

"We put our money where our mouth is," she said. "Whether that's raising money for charity or donating money or donating coffee to teachers, or if you have a sports club that you want us to participate with, we'll donate coffee, whatever we can."

Eclarin and Kopp have also used their brand to uplift the local push to bring a National Women's Soccer League team to Cleveland. The city secured an MLS Next Pro Team in 2022, but Cleveland Pro Soccer, the driving force behind the campaign, has also submitted a bid for an NWSL team.

"There is a huge love and need and want for a women's professional soccer team in this area," Eclarin said.

Cleveland Pro Soccer announced in the spring that it has secured more than 12,000 season ticket pledges for an NWSL team. A decision on whether Cleveland will get a team is expected later this year.

Down the road, Eclarin and Kopp want to open a community sports facility — a larger scale operation where people can enjoy coffee, play sports and hang out.

Until then, what they can promise is a place where someone will always be willing to discuss last night’s game.