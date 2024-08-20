Plans take shape to give Cleveland's Variety Theater a major glow-up

Cleveland's historic Variety Theater has lived up to its name over the last century. From a vaudeville and movie house in the 1920s to a music venue to even a wrestling gym in the 1990s, the space has served a variety of purposes.

But for decades, the blighted building has sat vacant in Cleveland's Jefferson neighborhood along Lorain Avenue just west of West 117th Street.

Inside, the paint is long-faded and the plaster molding along the arched ceilings is chipped. Owner Kelly Flamos will be the first to admit: it's in rough shape.

But Flamos, the developer responsible for revitalizing the historic Mahall's building in Lakewood, which started in the 1920s as a dance hall and now includes a bowling alley, a bar and a concert venue, is up for the challenge. She said she's seen how arts spaces can transform neighborhoods.

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media Kelly Flamos currently owns the Variety.

"You can look at other neighborhoods in Cleveland that have a performing arts center and how that becomes like an anchor for a broader economic development," she said, citing the Capitol movie theater and Cleveland Public Theatre in Detroit Shoreway's Gordon Square and the Agora Theater and Ballroom in Midtown Cleveland.

Flamos sold her shares in Mahall's in 2021 before quickly setting her sights on the Variety Theater. There had been previous start-and-stop efforts to restore the theater, which sits on Lorain Avenue, but none had ever come to fruition.

Flamos said she is determined to bring the space back to its glory.

"It's just such an iconic space with iconic history," she said.

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media The Variety is an "iconic space," but it is in rough shape, Flamos said.

The venue has previously hosted artists including R.E.M., Metallica, Slayer, and famously, Motörhead. In 1984, the British rock band broke the world record for loudest show at 130 decibels, cracking the ceiling.

Flamos said the space will be akin to a music venue like the Agora Theater and Ballroom on the East Side, with a comparable capacity of about 2,000. She is working with LDA Architects, who restored the Agora.

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media Flamos said she hopes the Variety can spur economic development in the neighborhood once it is renovated.

The $14 million project — $10 million of which includes construction — will not only redevelop the theater itself, but the 40,000 square foot block, which includes five storefronts and 12 apartments. Flamos said that investment will help boost existing businesses and future development in the neighborhood.

"These places that are attracting people to see their favorite band, then those people are spending money at neighboring businesses: the neighborhood becomes a destination," she said. "Once the Variety Theater's lights are on and it's alive again, people are going to be discovering this neighborhood that wouldn't necessarily come here."

In addition, Flamos plans to work with nonprofits and organizations to offer up the space for educational purposes and community events. For example, she wants to offer up the stage for Cleveland Metropolitan School District performing arts students.

"When there's not private shows or events happening, I really want to activate the space and have it be like an anchor in this community," Flamos said.

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media The renovation project has received city and county grants and a low-interest loan approved by Cleveland's City Council. Flamos said she also plans to apply for state historic tax credits.

Partially backed by city and county grants, as well as a low-interest loan of $900,000 approved by Cleveland City Council, Flamos also received state historic tax credits to further fund the project.

Cleveland City Councilmember Danny Kelly, whose Ward 11 includes the Variety, hopes the project can be a catalyst for further investment in the area.

"We're really advocating for the Variety because I think it could spur some capital investment and make some of these vacant stores there come to life," Kelly said. "Kelly Flamos has a great vision for it. I think this will really be good for economic development."