'It's a miracle in the hood': Donté's Gift Express distributes thousands of Christmas gifts in East Cleveland

Donté Gibbs wears a Santa hat as he and his team of volunteers bring the Christmas spirit to the porch of an East Cleveland family.

To this and thousands of other neighbors, he is something of Santa Claus.

“It means a lot," said East Cleveland resident Troy Rogers. "It’s like ... good vibes, good spirit in East Cleveland. It’s been a while. This right here, it’s a miracle. It’s a miracle in the hood, that’s all I can say.”

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media East Cleveland resident Troy Rogers in front of his holiday decorations after receiving a gift from Donte's Gift Express.

Gibbs, a 35-year-old lifelong East Cleveland native, started Donté’s Gift Express in 2013 as a way to uplift his community. In his first year, he distributed gifts to 83 families. This year, it’s more than 2,000.

The organization is funded by donations, volunteer work and sponsorships and partnerships with philanthropic organizations.

Nearly 40% of the 14,000 residents in East Cleveland, a suburb bordering Cleveland, live below the poverty line. Gibbs wanted to ensure the kids who may not usually receive gifts for Christmas could experience the joy of unwrapping a present under the tree.

"Really bringing Christmas to the doorstep of East Cleveland residents is the core of it because we get a bad rep," Gibbs said. "Any way we could shine a better light on our city, that’s what we do."

The city has faced decades of political and operational turmoil. Earlier this month, residents voted in a second recall election for Mayor Brandon King. City hall infighting and mistrust in leadership can be grating for residents, Gibbs said, and he wants to instill a sense of faith in the community.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Donté Gibbs and staff lining up for a photo outside the Salvation Army in East Cleveland.

"We’re inundated with all the news, so whether it’s our administration, our council, our schools, our streets," Gibbs said. "But what folks fail to realize is that this is home for not only myself, but families, my family."

On gift distribution days like December 9, that community was on full display.

"It means everything," said longtime volunteer Dion Hudnall as he and his six-year-old son walked from house to house, handing out presents to smiling neighbors. "I love what Donté is doing. Personally, I love trying to give back to the community wherever I can. Being able to do this at least once a year at the very least is really great."

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Volunteer Dion Hudnall and his son Dom deliver presents to East Cleveland resident Margie Russell.

Volunteers like Hudnall have watched the program grow throughout the years. What started as a small operation grew into a larger philanthropic effort beyond just gift wrapping and giving.

In addition to the 6,000 households that have received gifts, Gibbs has raised more than $115,000 and distributed nearly 1,000 books to families, as well as hats and gloves since the program started, according to the group's website.

It’s not just about the gifts, he said. It’s about loving his community and paving the way for the next generation.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Donté Gift Express volunteers and staff loading presents onto a U-Haul truck bound for delivery to East Cleveland residents.

"It's not just holding ourselves up as role models, but being able to see... this is able to be done," Gibbs said. "Like you can live in your city, you could volunteer in your city, you can have fun in your city. You can think about ways of how you're able to support each other."

This year, Donté’s Gift Express hosted a family fun day in Downtown Cleveland’s Tower City, offering free photos with Santa, hot chocolate bars, arts and crafts and more.

As the group continues to grow, he hopes to keep community and love at its core.

"We’re here, and we can do this together," Gibbs said. "We can help spread some of that holiday cheer, we can be of support for each other."

And for the kids in East Cleveland, it means everything, said resident Twonia Clark.

"I think this is so beautiful for them to come out and do this and give joy to people," Clark said after receiving a gift. "It’s so nice. We really appreciate this. A lot of children are not getting anything for Christmas, so for them to come out and bring joy, it’s beautiful."

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media East Cleveland resident Twonia Clark and family receiving gifts from Donte's Gift Express.

