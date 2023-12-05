East Cleveland Mayor survives second recall election

East Cleveland residents voted to keep Mayor Brandon King in Tuesday’s recall election.

King, who has been accused of creating a $60 million budget deficit, sexually harassing his former secretary and other offenses by East Cleveland City Council, first took office in 2016 following the recalls of the then-mayor and city council president.

This is his second recall election. He survived the first by 19 votes, but in Tuesday’s race, he clinched more than 70% of the votes in his favor, although voter turnout was very low. Fewer than 300 people cast ballots, according to unofficial results.