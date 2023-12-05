© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

East Cleveland Mayor survives second recall election

Ideastream Public Media | By Abbey Marshall
Published December 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST
East Cleveland City Hall in 2015. An effort to recall Mayor Brandon King has gathered enough signatures to force a vote if King does not step down.
Nick Castele
/
Ideastream Public Media
East Cleveland City Hall in 2015.

East Cleveland residents voted to keep Mayor Brandon King in Tuesday’s recall election.

King, who has been accused of creating a $60 million budget deficit, sexually harassing his former secretary and other offenses by East Cleveland City Council, first took office in 2016 following the recalls of the then-mayor and city council president.

This is his second recall election. He survived the first by 19 votes, but in Tuesday’s race, he clinched more than 70% of the votes in his favor, although voter turnout was very low. Fewer than 300 people cast ballots, according to unofficial results.
