New Akron METRO RTA bus routes get mixed reviews from riders

Akron METRO RTA's new bus routes are getting mixed reviews from riders. Some said they're already seeing an improvement in wait times, while others are confused by the new routes.

The transit authority’s Reimagined Network launched a week ago with redesigned bus routes and stops. This is the first overhaul of the public transit routes in 20 years. The goal of the redesign is to shorten wait times for regular riders, shorten the distance between riders and bus stops and expand services, METRO officials said.

Mya Sanders takes the bus every day to school and work. So far, she’s not a fan of the new routes and thinks they're confusing.

“The wait times is already long, but with the new meshing of everything the commutes is even longer too," Sanders said. "So, it’s like you got to wait long and you got to ride long.”

Other METRO riders spoke positively of the new routes, saying they’re already seeing faster service. Many riders, like Rebecca Mittelmeier, said they just need time to adjust.

“After you get used to it absolutely, it will get back to normal," Mittelmeier said.

Although Mittelmeier thinks she’ll adjust, she said the route maps and the METRO app are hard to navigate. So far, she said wait times for buses have been about the same.

Some riders are worried about stops being further away, a concern that METRO officials have acknowledged. However, there are more stops across the county, placing most riders within a quarter mile of a stop.

The redesign added five new routes running every 15-minutes throughout Akron: West Market Street, South Arlington Street, East Exchange Street, Grant and Brown Street and Euclid Avenue, Diagonal Road and Vernon Odom Boulevard. It also added connections to Kent and Brimfield and parts of Cuyahoga County.

Four routes throughout the county were discontinued: South Akron (Route 11), Richfield/Bath (Route 101), Northfield (Route 102) and Green/Springfield (Route 110).

The project took two years to complete and included feedback from outside consultants and the public. The new routes took affect on June 4. METRO officials are continuing to gather feedback from riders and may make further changes.