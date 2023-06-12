Cleveland lifeguard shortage limits hours for public pools

Before packing a bag of sunscreen and towels this summer season, make sure to check that the Cleveland pool you’re headed to is actually open.

With lifeguard staffing levels down 30%, Cleveland has limited operated hours for the 20 free public pools across the city that opened over the weekend.

Across the country, cities have been struggling to attract and retain lifeguards – typically high school and college students on summer break.

Even with the city’s wage mounting $15 an hour and in-house lifeguard certification, Director of Public Works Frank Williams said Cleveland just can’t stack up against some of the other competitive employers in the area — an issue made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

“You have to consider the environment and amenities,” Williams said. “You know, would you want to stay outside in the sun in 90 degrees or stay inside in the air conditioning in a Target?”

Williams said even with just over 100 of the typical 150 positions filled, there are lifeguards to open all of the pools — just not every day.

“Our goal is to provide you know, a safe environment of recreation throughout the entire city,” Williams said. “We don't look at it from a place of just one side of town or one ward; we look at an approach that impacts the entire city.”

The city will continue to work on recruitment strategies, like streamlined and flexible onboarding, to try to attract more people to the job.

All outdoor pools will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays regardless of temperature through the season, ending August 6. Depending on staffing levels, Cleveland may extend the operations at select pools through August 20.

Pool schedules can be found on the city's website.