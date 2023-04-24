Some Akron leaders call for dialogue between protesters and police before future demonstrations

After a protest last week that resulted in police tear gas and pepper spray, some Akron leaders have called for more communication between protesters and the police.

Ward 4 Akron City Councilmember Russ Neal said he happened upon the protest last week in his ward by chance. He wants protesters and law enforcement to communicate ahead of any future demonstrations to prevent escalation.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Akron police wearing gas masks release tear gas on Copley Road on April 19, 2023.

“We have to try to engage each other in conversations when things like this are going to take place," Neal said, "so we can try to prevent anything from escalating.”

In a statement, Deputy Mayor and mayoral candidate Marco Sommerville urged protesters and police to be respectful of one another.

"The city and our police understand and support the rights of our citizens to protest peacefully," Sommerville said. "Those rights do not include blocking more than a half mile of a major roadway or putting people at risk by throwing objects. Please, take it down a notch. Your voices and your message should be the story, not the violence."

Sommerville added that the police should remember that protesters are neighbors and friends, and they should stay calm and show restraint.

But protesters like Frank Ragsdale, who led last week’s protest, said communication with the police is not an option.

“I’m not willing to communicate with the police bottom line," Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale said he was upset by the aggression police officers used toward the protesters, which included children.

The Akron Police Department and the city said police used the pepper spray and tear gas in reaction to protesters throwing plastic water bottles, rocks and bricks at officers. On Saturday, Akron PD released video of people throwing unknown objects, liquid and a plastic water bottle. Police Chief Stephen Mylett says officers and Summit County Sheriff's deputies tried to engage the protesters in dialogue to get them to move out of the road so emergency vehicles could get through. "Officer gave multiple orders for the crowd to disperse before deploying chemical irritants," Mylett said. Video recorded by Ideastream Public Media reporters show officers pepper spraying protesters before plastic water bottles were thrown.

Since the protest, Akron City Councilmembers and mayoral candidates Shammas Malik and Tara Mosley have both released statements condemning the action taken by police. Malik called the police's behavior "unacceptable," and Mosley maintained that the protest was not unlawful.

