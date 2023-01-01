Making Black America – Fridays, February 3 – 10 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Introduces a vibrant world at the heart of the Black experience.

The Shadow Between Us – Monday, February 6 at 10 p.m.

Explores how we can overcome racial tensions by healing the divide.

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrating Black Americana – Monday, February 6 at 9 p.m.

Honors Black History Month with incredible finds.

Fight the Power – Tuesdays, February 7 – 21 at 9 p.m.

Explores Hip Hop’s political awakening over the last 50 years.

NOVA: Star Chasers of Senegal – Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m.

Investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.

Secrets of the Dead: The Woman in the Iron Coffin – Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m.

Uncovers the story of early America’s free Black communities.

Independent Lens: Outta the Muck – Saturday, February 11 at 11:30 p.m.

The people of Pahokee celebrate family history and football.

Ida B. Wells: American Stories – Monday, February 13 at 10 p.m.

A prominent journalist exposes racial violence in the South.

America ReFramed: Big Chief Black Hawk – Thursday, February 16 at 8 p.m.

Follows the youngest Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief in New Orleans.

The 87th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards – Monday, February 20 at 10 p.m. and Streaming

Showcases the 2022 ceremony hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

America ReFramed: The Death of My Two Fathers – Thursday, February 23 at 8 p.m.

Sol Guy confronts the choices of his father’s life.

Great Performances: The Magic of Spirituals – Friday, February 24 at 9 p.m.

Highlights the famed concert featuring Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman.

The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross – Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

Surveys the full sweep of African American history with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

My Music: 70s Soul Superstars – Saturday, February 25 at 9 p.m.

Features an all-star reunion of the legends of 1970s Motown, R&B and soul.

Black Broadway – Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrates the rich history of Black roles and voices on Broadway.

Celebrate Black History Month - Join the Block Party

FROM BLOCK PARTY:

American Experience: Zora Neale Hurston (Streaming)

Traces the author's work, which reclaimed and honored Black life.

American Masters: Roberta Flack (Streaming)

Follows the music icon’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.

Finding Your Roots (Streaming)

Explores the ancestral past of some of America's most fascinating figures.

Independent Lens: The Big Payback (Streaming)

Follows the passage of the first-ever reparations bill for Black Americans.

Independent Lens: No Straight Lines (Streaming)

Queer artists journey from the underground to the mainstream.

Independent Lens: The Picture Taker (Streaming)

Features Ernest Withers, a photographer and FBI informant.

Next at the Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency (Streaming)

The Roots reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.

Short Wave: Ancient Night Skies – Wednesday, February 1 (Podcast)

What did our ancestors see in the night sky?

Throughline: Blank Panthers – Thursday, February 2 (Podcast)

Follows the Black Panthers' battle for social justice and economic equality.

Throughline: Who is White? – Thursday, February 9 (Podcast)

Examines the evolution of the modern white power movement.

MLK: Blueprint for the Culture – Tuesday, February 14 at 10 p.m.

Focuses on Dr. King and the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Throughline: House Music – Thursday, February 23 (Podcast)

The past is never past. Every headline has a history.

The Lost Cause – Tuesday, February 28 at 10 p.m.

Are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War?

NPR Tiny Desk Concerts

Intimate video performances featuring black artists this February.

Gateways Festival Orchestra with Anthony Parnther at Carnegie Hall – Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

Features the world premiere of Jon Batiste’s I Can with the composer as piano soloist.

