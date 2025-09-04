5 things to do in NEO: Kent State expo, Southeast Asian fest and more

One if by air

Kent State University’s airport awaits your arrival this Saturday for its Aeronautics & Engineering Expo. From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Stow, see everything from a vintage Boeing Stearman E75 to the Goodyear Blimp. Tickets are by the carload, and a separate ticket allows visitors to ride in a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor.

Edgewater Beach party

East meets West on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. for the Westside Block Party: Southeast Asian Festival in Cleveland. This free event includes authentic dishes from Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Burma, Hmong and more. Visitors can also enjoy live performances during the fest at Edgewater Park.

A chance to use your clown limo

Ever wondered: “What is a Clown Prom?“ Find out on Saturday in Cleveland. Participants wear formal attire and clown makeup to the dance party at the Beachland Ballroom. Experience it for yourself with music by DJ Seth Boyardee. Doors open at 7 p.m.

September means Oktoberfest

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds teem with oom-pah bands and craft beer Friday and Saturday for Cleveland’s 20th annual Oktoberfest. Along with music and food, kids can see the Frisch Marionette Company. And every hour the massive Cleveland Glockenspiel launches forth Schuhplattlers (folk dancers) from Toledo Holzhackerbuam to entertain the crowd.

Everybody dance now

It’s back-to-school, ‘90s style, with this month’s edition of MIX at the Cleveland Museum of Art. On Friday at 6 p.m., wear your Reebok pumps and Generra Hypercolor T-shirts while dancing to the sounds of DJ Castronaut and DJ Guilty Pleasures – leave your Discman at home. Attendees can also see the special exhibit, "Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow," with the exception of entering the Yumedono installation.