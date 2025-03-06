WCLV Program Guide 03-07-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Twenty-Four Negro Melodies, Op. 59 David Shaffer-Gottschalk, p

Vaughan Williams, Ralph The Lark Ascending (1914, rev 1920) Hagai Shaham, v; New Queen's Hall Orch/Barry Wordsworth

Paganini, Nicolo Violin Concerto #1 in D, Op 6 Itzhak Perlman, v; Royal Phil/Lawrence Foster

Henestrosa, Luis Venegas De Diferencias sobre 'Guardame las Vacas' Charivari Agreable Ensemble

Anonymous, Portuguese Three Sonatas Wallace Collection, Wallace

Bomtempo, Joao Domingo Symphony No. 1, Op. 11 Porto Classical Orch/Meir Minsky

Fernandez, Oscar Lorenzo Batuque Simón Bolívar Sym Orch, Venezuela/Keri-Lynn Wilson

Bach, Johann Sebastian Lute Suite in E, BWV 1006a Maria Graf, h

Elgar, Edward Salut d'amour, Op 12 Venice String Quartet

Parry, Hubert Symphony #3 in C, "The English" London Phil/Matthias Bamert

Stanford, Charles Villiers Bible Songs and Six Hymns, Op 113 Winchester Cathedral Cho/David Hill

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata No. 23 in e, K. 304 Igor Oistrakh, v; Natalia Zertsalova, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Six German Dances, K. 571 Slovak Sinfonietta/Taras Krysa



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Donizetti, Gaetano Linda di Chamounix Sumi Jo, s; English Chamber Orch/Giuliano Carella

Donizetti, Gaetano String Quartet #18 (Sinfonia di "Linda di Chamonix") I Solisti Italiani

Giuliani, Mauro Gran Duetto Concertante in A, Op 52 James Galway, f; Kazuhito Yamashita, g

MacDowell, Edward Song, "Outside the Prince's Door" Nothing But Valves

Ives, Charles Symphony #3, "The Camp Meeting" (1904) Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas

Afro-American Spiritual, Every Time I Feel the Spirit Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Albert McNeil

Lalo, Édouard Scherzo in d (1884) Royal Phil/Yondani Butt

Bach, Johann Sebastian French Suite No. 3 in b minor, BWV 814 Murray Perahia, p

Prokofiev, Serge Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34 French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon

Bloch, Ernest Three Jewish Poems Royal Phil/Dalia Atlas

Bloch, Ernest Enfantines Istvan Kassai, p

Szymanowski, Karol Four Etudes, Op 4 Polish State Phil/Karol Stryja

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #24 in F-Sharp, Op 78 Peter Rösel, p

Wilms, Johann Wilhelm Symphony #7 in c Concerto Koln/Werner Ehrhardt

Elgar, Edward Dream Children, Op 43 Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Norman Del Mar

Farnaby, Giles Suite of Six Dances Philip Jones Brass Ensemble



06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 (1853)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)

August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme (1975)

Henry Mancini: Drummer's Delight (1969)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Miklós Rózsa: The Lost Weekend: Themes (1945)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 2 (1883)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Nicolò Paganini: Variations on 'God Save the King' (1829)

Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)



10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera (1907)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 10 (1776)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Amy Beach: Mazurka (1898)



12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)



13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Federico Ibarra: Sinfonia No. 2 'The Anterooms of Dreams' (1993)

Mary Howe: Ballade Fantasque (1927)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Soldiers' Chorus (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds (1786)

Stephan Koncz: A New 'Satiesfaction' (2016)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

John Addison: Sleuth: Overture (1972)



16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 (1911)

Henry Purcell: Oedipus: Music for a While (1692)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Peter Schickele: Unbegun Symphony (1966)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)



18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Paul Dukas: Variations, Interlude & Finale on a Theme by Rameau (1903)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Largo from Cello Sonata Book 3/5 (1739)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)



20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Twenty-Four Negro Melodies, Op. 59 David Shaffer-Gottschalk, p

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme (1982)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Span