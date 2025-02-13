© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Dance Cleveland Presents Martha Graham Dancer Lloyd Knight in "The Drama" Feb. 15 & 16 at the Idea Center

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:28 PM EST
Photo Courtesy of Dance Cleveland

Listen to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber in conversation with Lloyd Knight, a principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, about his solo show, "The Drama," about the life of a dancer. Presented by Dance Cleveland, performances take place at the Westfield Studio Theater at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square, 1375 Euclid, Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30, and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2.

Jacqueline Gerber
