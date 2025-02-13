Dance Cleveland Presents Martha Graham Dancer Lloyd Knight in "The Drama" Feb. 15 & 16 at the Idea Center

Listen to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber in conversation with Lloyd Knight, a principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, about his solo show, "The Drama," about the life of a dancer. Presented by Dance Cleveland, performances take place at the Westfield Studio Theater at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square, 1375 Euclid, Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30, and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2.