Trail highlights Ohio’s arts and culture for America’s 250th anniversary

Ohio is getting into the semiquincentennial spirit a bit early. The state is creating six driving trails highlighting Ohio’s contributions to the country and the world.

The Ohio Creativity Trail launches Friday with 109 sites, including art in Akron, carousels in Cleveland, literature in Lorain and more.

“We hope that people will appreciate how creative Ohio is and that it comes in all forms,” said Chris Hurtubise, spokeswoman for the America 250 - Ohio Commission. “It's not just in the past, but in the present. And we want to inspire the future for people to explore their own creativity.”

The sites are divided into six categories covering visual art, glass and pottery, authors, folk art, music and carousels.

“There's a lot of creative arts that go into carousel art, whether it's the traditionally wood-carved horses or animals on the carousel, or even the music,” she said.

The author category, “On the Page,” takes visitors to spots as different as Karamu House, James Thurber’s home in Columbus and the Lorain Public Library’s Toni Morrison Room.

“City officials were trying to decide how to commemorate her achievements,” Hurtubise said. “She always wanted to create a cozy reading room. It was one of her favorite places growing up.”

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is also on the list for its collection materials related to the Nancy Drew series. Toledo journalist Mildred Wirt Benson ghostwrote 23 books in the series from 1930-53. The library is just minutes from the Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Pavilion.

“We chose that because of the glass and pottery and the amazing collection they have,” she said.

An interactive map allows visitors to sort the sites on the trail by location or by genre. America 250 - Ohio gets $3 million in state funds. The commission already launched the Air & Space trail last year. Hurtubise said the next trails will be devoted to Ohio’s waterways, inventions, transportation and leaders – from presidents to Native American chiefs to social justice activists.