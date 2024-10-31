5 things to do in NEO: Day of the Dead, ‘Music Man’ and more

Day of the Dead

It’s time for the spookiest-sounding of holidays: Not Halloween, but Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead. Cleveland Public Theatre, Teatro Público de Cleveland and Día de Muertos Ohio present their 20th annual festival honoring ancestors and loved ones who have passed. The holiday has its origins in the Aztec rituals of Mexico and other indigenous tribes of Latin America. It’s Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at Cleveland Public Theatre and the surrounding area.

Music and video

After a five-year hiatus, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is again presenting Home Movie Day. The event features found footage of everything from local bands to Rock Hall inductees. Look for rare film of Todd Rundgren, Lene Lovich and Chi-Pig, a Kent-based band whose members later worked with Devo, Saturday at the Rock Hall from noon - 2 p.m.



Masters of song

If you missed Sweetest Day earlier this month, here’s a chance to celebrate with music: Mezzo-soprano Kameryn Lueng and pianist Irwin Shung present Dreams and Disillusionment: Songs of Love. The program of selections by Brahms, Schubert, Ravel and others is interspersed with audience engagement and conversation. English subtitles are included during the show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hill Church in Cleveland Heights.



'Whisky,' not 'whiskey'

One of Scotland's greatest exports is front and center in Barberton on Saturday. The Ohio Scottish American Society's Craft and Cocktails highlights the "water of life." Kilted hosts present the history of Scotch whisky and how it's made. Of course, there will be samples from the major whisky distilling areas of Scotland. Tickets are $25 and doors open at noon.



Theater in Summit County

Two community theater musicals, both set more than a century ago, debut this weekend in Summit County. The Hudson Players present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man,” set in 1912. Opening night is Friday at 8 p.m., and performances run through Nov. 23. At the same time Friday, just to the north at Twin Masks Performing Arts Center in Twinsburg, it’s Lauren Gunderson's "The Revolutionists,” set in 1793 Paris. Performances continue through Nov. 16.